दस ग्राम चिट्टे के साथ एक तस्कर गिरफ्तार

दस ग्राम चिट्टे के साथ एक तस्कर गिरफ्तार

Jammu and Kashmir Bureau Updated Sat, 09 Feb 2019 02:18 AM IST
उधमपुर। शहर के ओमाड़ा इलाके से पुलिस ने शुक्रवार को दस ग्राम चिट्टे के साथ पुलिस ने एक तस्कर को गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस ने तस्कर के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।
प्राप्त जानकारी अनुसार पुलिस ने ओमाड़ा मोड़ इलाके में नाका लगा लगाया था। इसी बीच रजाक अहमद निवासी क्रिमची पुलिस को देख कर भागने की कोशिश करने लगा। पुलिस ने उसे संदेह के आधार पर पकड़ कर तालाशी ली। इस दौरान उससे दस ग्राम चिट्टा बरामद किया गया। पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर आगामी कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है।

