मारुति कार खाई में गिरी पांच घायल

Jammu and Kashmir Bureau Updated Sat, 24 Nov 2018 11:19 AM IST
कार खाई में गिरने से पांच घायल
सुध महादेव पीएचसी में हुआ प्राथमिक उपचार
चिनैनी। शुक्रवार की रात शुद्धमहादेव के निकट तरखड नाले के पास एक कार के खाई में गिर जाने से उसमें सवार पांच लोग घायल हो गए, जिन्हें स्थानीय लोगों की मदद से प्राथमिक उपचार के लिए सुद्धमहादेव पीएचसी ले जाया गया।
जानकारी के मुताबिक कार सरार से सुद्धमहादेव की ओर आ रही थी कि अचानक चालक द्वारा नियंत्रण खोने से वह खाई में जा गिरी। इस दौरान मौके पर अफरा-तफरी मच गई तथा लोगों की मदद से घायलों को निकाल कर सुद्धमहादेव पीएचसी ले जाया गया, जहां घायलों को उपचार कर चिनैनी रेफर कर दिया गया। वहीं घायलों में राजकुमार (21), मोहम्मद मिर्जा (28) जतिंदर (22) नरदेव (22) सभी निवासी सराड और पंकज (22) निवासी गौरीकुंड शामिल हैं। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर छानबीन शुरू कर दी है।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Most Read

Police probing social media accounts propagating videos of 'executions' by militants: Kashmir IGP
Jammu

क्या आपने सोशल मीडिया पर यह वीडियो शेयर किया है, हो सकती है जेल...

कश्मीर में आतंकियों द्वारा तालिबानी अंदाज में हत्या करने और उसका वीडियो जारी करने के दो मामले सामने आये हैं। ऐसे में उन वीडियो को सोशल मीडिया पर डालने और प्रमोट करने वाले लोगों पर जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस की नजर बनी हुई है।

19 नवंबर 2018

ट्रेन की टक्कर से जवान की मौत
Udhampur

ट्रेन की टक्कर से जवान की मौत

23 नवंबर 2018

विवाहिता को जलाने की कोशिश
Udhampur

विवाहिता को जलाने की कोशिश

23 नवंबर 2018

जखैनी में रोके गए घाटी की और जाने वाले वाहन ।
Udhampur

जखैनी में रोके गए घाटी की और जाने वाले वाहन ।

23 नवंबर 2018

रेलवे ट्रैक के किनारे से लावारिस ब्रीफकेस मिलने पर मचा हड़कंप
Udhampur

रेलवे ट्रैक के किनारे से लावारिस ब्रीफकेस मिलने पर मचा हड़कंप

23 नवंबर 2018

जल्द विधानसभा चुनाव करवाने की मांग
Udhampur

जल्द विधानसभा चुनाव करवाने की मांग

23 नवंबर 2018

बादल छाने पर तापमान में आई गिरावट
Udhampur

बादल छाने पर तापमान में आई गिरावट

23 नवंबर 2018

एमएच चौक पर बढ़ती जा रही जाम की परेशानी
Udhampur

एमएच चौक पर बढ़ती जा रही जाम की परेशानी

22 नवंबर 2018

संदिग्ध अवस्था में युवक ने जहरीला पदार्थ निगला ।
Udhampur

संदिग्ध अवस्था में युवक ने जहरीला पदार्थ निगला ।

20 नवंबर 2018

ोलिंग स्टेशन के लिए रवाना हुई पोलिंग पार्टियां
Udhampur

ोलिंग स्टेशन के लिए रवाना हुई पोलिंग पार्टियां

20 नवंबर 2018

छात्रों ने इसलिए पेंट कर डाली पूरी दीवार

15 सितंबर से शुरू हुए स्वच्छता ही सेवा है कैंपेन में लोग बढ़ चढ़कर हिस्सा ले रहे हैं। जम्मू कश्मीर के उधमपुर में कॉलेज छात्रों ने अनोखे अंदाज में इस कैंपेन के तहत काम किया।

30 सितंबर 2018

जब बड़े पत्थर ने की हाईवे से नहीं हटने की जिद्द, लोग हुए हैरान

13 अगस्त 2018

यहां पुलिस चालान काटने के बदले उठाया ये कदम, देखते रह गए लोग

22 जनवरी 2018

पुलिस की नाक के नीचे से एटीएम ही उड़ा ले गए चोर

7 अक्टूबर 2017

इस भारतीय सैन्य अधिकारी ने दी पाकिस्तान को 'सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक' की चेतावनी

8 सितंबर 2017

