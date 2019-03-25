शहर चुनें

दिन भर बदलता रहा मौसम का मिजाज

Jammu and Kashmir Bureau Updated Mon, 25 Mar 2019 12:34 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
दिन भर बदलता रहा मौसम का मिजाज
उधमपुर। रविवार को दिन भर मौसम का मिजाज बदलता रहा। कभी धूप निकली तो कभी बादल छाए। बादल छाने के बाद ठंडक का एहसास हुआ तो धूप निकलने पर तापमान में बढ़ोतरी हुई। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार सोमवार को भी मौसम के खराब रहने की संभावना है।
सुबह के समय आसमान पर घने बादल छाए हुए थे। लग रहा था कि बारिश होगी, लेकिन सुबह करीब दस बजे अचानक ही धूप निकल आई। धूप निकलने पर तापमान में बढ़ोतरी होना शुरू हो गई, लेकिन दोपहर करीब एक बजे फिर से बादल छा गए। इसके बाद शाम तक मौसम का मिजाज बदलता रहा। कभी धूप निकली तो कभी बादल छा गए। मौसम में बदलाव के चलते उधमपुर में अधिकतम तापमान 22.9 और न्यूनतम तापमान 8.9 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकार्ड किया गया।

