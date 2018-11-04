शहर चुनें

112 किलो भुक्की के साथ एक गिरफ्तार

Jammu and Kashmir Bureau Updated Sun, 04 Nov 2018 12:25 AM IST
112 किलो भुक्की के साथ एक तस्कर गिरफ्तार
उधमपुर। जखैनी इलाके से पुलिस ने शनिवार को 112 किलो भुक्की के साथ एक तस्कर को गिरफ्तार किया है। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। पुलिस ने जखैनी में एक बोलेरो कार को तलाशी के लिए रोका। तलाशी में कार से 112 किलो भुक्की बरामद हुई। पुलिस ने वाहन को कब्जे में लेने के साथ तस्करी के आरोप में प्रेम चंद निवासी मोहाली पंजाब को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। ब्यूरो

bjp jammu
Jammu

J&K किश्तवाड़ हत्याकांड: कर्फ्यू में दो घंटे की मिली ढील, लोगों ने खरीदा जरूरत का सामान

आतंकी हमले में भाजपा प्रदेश सचिव और उनके भाई की हत्या के बाद वीरवार रात से लगाए कर्फ्यू में शनिवार दोपहर को सवा दो घंटे के लिए ढील मिलने पर लोगों ने राहत की सांस ली। लोगों ने घरों से बाहर निकल कर जरूरत का सामान खरीदा।

4 नवंबर 2018

दूसरे दिन भी बिगड़ा रहा मौसम का मिजाज
Udhampur

दूसरे दिन भी बिगड़ा रहा मौसम का मिजाज

4 नवंबर 2018

4g internet services resume in jammu region after two days of restriction
Jammu

जम्मू सहित पांच जिलों में 2 दिन बाद शुरू हुई 4G इंटरनेट सेवा, भाजपा नेता की हत्या के बाद से थी बंद

3 नवंबर 2018

शिक्षण संस्थानों में मनाया गया दीपावली पर्व
Udhampur

शिक्षण संस्थानों में मनाया गया दीपावली पर्व

4 नवंबर 2018

राजमार्ग बंद होने व दरबार मूव के कारण रोके गए वाहन
Udhampur

राजमार्ग बंद होने व दरबार मूव के कारण रोके गए वाहन

4 नवंबर 2018

गली का निर्माण कार्य करवाया आरंभ
Udhampur

गली का निर्माण कार्य करवाया आरंभ

4 नवंबर 2018

दीपावली पर सुरक्षा के होंगे कड़े प्रबंध
Udhampur

दीपावली पर सुरक्षा के होंगे कड़े प्रबंध

4 नवंबर 2018

earthquake hits jammu kashmir region leh was the center: IMD
Jammu

5.3 और 4.4 तीव्रता वाले भूकंप के दो झटकों से हिला जम्मू-कश्मीर, जान-माल के नुकसान की सूचना नहीं

29 अक्टूबर 2018

weather can change in several areas of jammu kashmir, chances of snow fall and heavy rain too
Jammu

जम्मू और कश्मीर घूमने जा रहे लोग इसे जरूर पढ़ें, कई हिस्सों में बारिश और बर्फबारी के आसार

1 नवंबर 2018

पीएचई कर्मचारियों ने मांगा रोका गया वेतन
Udhampur

पीएचई कर्मचारियों ने मांगा रोका गया वेतन

3 नवंबर 2018

कॉलेज के विधार्थियों ने प्रदर्शन किया ।
Udhampur

कॉलेज के विधार्थियों ने प्रदर्शन किया ।

3 नवंबर 2018

मजालता व खून में भाजपा ने किया प्रदर्शन
Udhampur

मजालता व खून में भाजपा ने किया प्रदर्शन

3 नवंबर 2018

भाजपा व विश्व हिंदू परिषद ने पुतला जलाकर किया प्रदर्शन
Udhampur

भाजपा व विश्व हिंदू परिषद ने पुतला जलाकर किया प्रदर्शन

3 नवंबर 2018

लोक विकास दल ने प्रदर्शन किया
Udhampur

लोक विकास दल ने प्रदर्शन किया

3 नवंबर 2018

गलत जमीन का चयन करने पर ग्रामीणों ने किया प्रदर्शन
Udhampur

गलत जमीन का चयन करने पर ग्रामीणों ने किया प्रदर्शन

2 नवंबर 2018

निर्माण कार्य के कारण दिन में कई बार लगा राजमार्ग पर जाम
Udhampur

निर्माण कार्य के कारण दिन में कई बार लगा राजमार्ग पर जाम

2 नवंबर 2018

