दिनभर प्रभावित रही हेलिकाप्टर सेवा

Jammu and Kashmir Bureau Updated Sat, 23 Feb 2019 12:04 AM IST
दर्शन को चार घंटे खुली प्राकृतिक गुफा
त्रिकुटा पहाड़ियोें पर धुंध रहने से दिनभर प्रभावित रही हेलीकाप्टर सेवा
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
कटड़ा। शुक्रवार को बादल छाए रहने और त्रिकुटा की पहाड़ियों पर धुंध रहने से हेलीकाप्टर सेवा दिनभर प्रभावित रही। हालांकि बैटरी कार और रोपवे सेवा सुचारू रही। इस बीच श्रद्धालुओं की संख्या कम रहने से दोपहर के समय चार घंटे के लिए प्राकृतिक गुफा को दर्शन के लिए खोला गया।
जानकारी अनुसार शुक्रवार देर शाम तक यात्रियों का आंकड़ा दस हजार से भी कम था। हालांकि कक्ष के बंद होने में अभी समय था। इस बीच श्रद्धालुओं की संख्या कम रहने पर उन्हें प्राकृतिक गुफा के रास्ते मां वैष्णो देवी के दर्शन को भेजा गया। इससे पहले सुबह के समय भवन के आसपास के क्षेत्रों में हलकी फुुुहार भी पड़ी। देर शाम तक कई यात्रियों को हेलीपैड पर मौसम साफ होने का इंतजार करते देखा गया। बाद में उन्हें घोड़े अथवा पालकी का सहारा लेना पड़ा। ब्यूरो

भारतीय सेना
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: एलओसी पर सेना बड़ी कार्रवाई को तैयार, आतंकी सहमे

पाकिस्तान को सबक सिखाने के लिए सेना पूरी तरह तैयार है। बस एलओसी पर तैनात जवानों व अधिकारियों को हां का इंतजार हैं। राजोरी, पुंछ से सटे पीओके में कोटली, मीरपुर, कुरेटा पर सेना बड़ी कार्रवाई की तैयारी कर चुकी है।

21 फरवरी 2019

Pulwama Attack may effect vidhan sabha elections in jammu kashmir, security threats
Jammu

पुलवामा हमले का विधानसभा चुनाव पर भी पड़ सकता है असर, यहां पढ़ लें पूरी जानकारी...

22 फरवरी 2019

12 ग्राम चिट्टे के साथ दो तस्कर पकड़े
Udhampur

12 ग्राम चिट्टे के साथ दो तस्कर पकड़े

22 फरवरी 2019

बारिश से बदहाल हो गए शहर के लिंक मार्ग
Udhampur

बारिश से बदहाल हो गए शहर के लिंक मार्ग

22 फरवरी 2019

फोरलेन राजमार्ग के निर्माण के कारण बढ़ी पानी की किल्लत
Udhampur

फोरलेन राजमार्ग के निर्माण के कारण बढ़ी पानी की किल्लत

22 फरवरी 2019

एलईडी युक्त विजय रथ पहुंचा उधमपुर
Udhampur

एलईडी युक्त विजय रथ पहुंचा उधमपुर

22 फरवरी 2019

उधमपुर-पंचैरी मार्ग दूसरे दिन भी बंद
Udhampur

उधमपुर-पंचैरी मार्ग दूसरे दिन भी बंद

22 फरवरी 2019

दूसरे दिन भी बंद रहा राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग, यात्री व वाहन चालक परेशान
Udhampur

दूसरे दिन भी बंद रहा राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग, यात्री व वाहन चालक परेशान

22 फरवरी 2019

आशीर्वाद समारोह का हुआ आयोजन
Udhampur

आशीर्वाद समारोह का हुआ आयोजन

22 फरवरी 2019

राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर के राज्यपाल ने 10 प्रतिशत आरक्षण के फैसले का किया स्वागत

21 फरवरी 2019

