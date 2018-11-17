शहर चुनें

जहर खाने से दो लोगों की हालत खराब

जहर खाने से दो लोगों की हालत खराब

Jammu and Kashmir Bureau Updated Sat, 17 Nov 2018 12:12 AM IST
जहर खाने से दो लोगों की हालत गंभीर
उधमपुर। जिले के दो अलग अलग स्थानों पर जहर खाने से दो लोगों की हालत खराब हो गई। एक का इलाज उधमपुर जिला अस्पताल में चल रहा है तो दूसरे को प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद हालत में सुधार न होने पर जीएमसी रेफर कर दिया गया। जानकारी अनुसार पहला मामला रात के समय चिनैनी के मादा में सामने आया, जहां 18 वर्ष के राज कुमार ने घर में जहर खा लिया। हालत बिगड़ने पर परिवार को इसका पता चला और तुरंत जिला अस्पताल पहुंचाया। जहां हालत में सुधार न होने पर डाक्टरों ने जीएमसी रेफर कर दिया। दूसरा मामला शहर के भारत नगर इलाके में सामने आया, जहां 35 वर्ष के रमेश चंद्र ने जहर खा लिया। परिवार के सदस्यों ने गंभीर हालत में रमेश चंद्र को जिला अस्पताल पहुंचाया, जहां उसका उपचार चल रहा है।

Article 370
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: अनुच्छेद 370 की सांविधानिक वैधता को चुनौती देने वाली याचिका पर अप्रैल में होगी सुनवाई

सुप्रीम कोर्ट शुक्रवार को संविधान के अनुच्छेद 370 की वैधता को चुनौती देने वाली याचिका की सुनवाई के लिए तैयार हो गया है। इस मामले की सुनवाई अगले साल अप्रैल महीने में होगी। यह अनुच्छेद जम्मू-कश्मीर राज्य को विशेष दर्जा देता है।

16 नवंबर 2018

