Jammu and Kashmir ›   Udhampur ›   राज्यपाल के सलाहकार ने किया जिला अस्पताल का दौरा

राज्यपाल के सलाहकार ने किया जिला अस्पताल का दौरा

Jammu and Kashmir Bureau Updated Sun, 18 Nov 2018 02:07 AM IST
राज्यपाल के सलाहकार ने किया जिला अस्पताल का दौरा
मरीजों को दी जा रही सुविधाओं का लिया जायजा
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
उधमपुर। राज्यपाल के सलाहकार के विजय कुमार ने शनिवार को जिला अस्पताल का दौरा कर मरीजों को दी जा रही स्वास्थ्य सुविधाओं को जांचा और कमियां पाए जाने पर अधिकारियों को जरूरी दिशा निर्देश दिए।
दौरे के दौरान प्रिंसिपल सेक्रेटरी हेल्थ एंड मेडिकल एजूकेशन डिपार्टमेंट अटल दुल्लू, जिला विकास आयुक्त रविंद्र कुमार, सीएमओ डा. केसी डोगरा, मेडिकल सुपरिटेडेंट डा. विजय बसनोत्रा व अन्य मौजूद थे। के विजय कुमार ने ट्रांमा सेंटर, रेसुस्केशन सेंटर, डायलिसिस रूम, ओटी कांप्लेक्स, ब्लड बैंक, अल्ट्रा साउंड, एक्स-रे, सीटी कांप्लेक्स में जाकर मरीजों को दी जा रही सुविधाओं की जांच की। उन्होंने तैनात डाक्टरों व कर्मचारियों से भी विस्तार से जानकारी हासिल की। मेडिकल सुपरिटेडेंट से मौजूदा स्टाफ के बारे में पूरी जानकारी हासिल की। इसके अलावा एंबुलेंस के बारे में भी पूछा। निरीक्षण करने के बाद के विजय कुमार ने कहा क जिला अस्पताल उधमपुर राज्य में सबसे अच्छे स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों में से एक है। उन्होंने डाक्टरों व अन्य कर्मचारियों के साथ बातचीत कर समस्याओं पर भी चर्चा की।

Article 370
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: अनुच्छेद 370 की सांविधानिक वैधता को चुनौती देने वाली याचिका पर अप्रैल में होगी सुनवाई

सुप्रीम कोर्ट शुक्रवार को संविधान के अनुच्छेद 370 की वैधता को चुनौती देने वाली याचिका की सुनवाई के लिए तैयार हो गया है। इस मामले की सुनवाई अगले साल अप्रैल महीने में होगी। यह अनुच्छेद जम्मू-कश्मीर राज्य को विशेष दर्जा देता है।

16 नवंबर 2018

विधायक के भाई ने भरा नामांकन
Udhampur

विधायक के भाई ने भरा नामांकन

17 नवंबर 2018

करीब आधा घंटा बंद रहा चिनैनी नाशरी टनल ।
Udhampur

करीब आधा घंटा बंद रहा चिनैनी नाशरी टनल ।

17 नवंबर 2018

कड़ी सुरक्षा में रवाना हुई पोलिंग पार्टियां
Udhampur

कड़ी सुरक्षा में रवाना हुई पोलिंग पार्टियां

17 नवंबर 2018

पीजी करने वाले सरपंच व पंच के उम्मीदवार
Udhampur

पीजी करने वाले सरपंच व पंच के उम्मीदवार

16 नवंबर 2018

जहर खाने से दो लोगों की हालत खराब
Udhampur

जहर खाने से दो लोगों की हालत खराब

17 नवंबर 2018

ार्दर्न कमांड में आर्मी स्कूल के शिक्षक किए गए सम्मानित
Udhampur

ार्दर्न कमांड में आर्मी स्कूल के शिक्षक किए गए सम्मानित

17 नवंबर 2018

पहाड़ों पर बर्फ और मैदानी इलाकों में तेज बारिश ।
Udhampur

पहाड़ों पर बर्फ और मैदानी इलाकों में तेज बारिश ।

15 नवंबर 2018

टिप्पर ने बालक को कुचला
Udhampur

टिप्पर ने बालक को कुचला

16 नवंबर 2018

श्रीमद्भागवत कथा रही जारी
Udhampur

श्रीमद्भागवत कथा रही जारी

16 नवंबर 2018

