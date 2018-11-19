शहर चुनें

दिन भर जीत के जश्न में डूबे रहे पंच व सरपंच

Jammu and Kashmir Bureau Updated Mon, 19 Nov 2018 01:31 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
दिन भर नवनिर्वाचित सरपंच व पंचों ने मनाया जश्न
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
उधमपुर। पंचायत चुनाव के पहले चरण में जीत हासिल करने के बाद नवनिर्वाचित पंच व सरंपच रविवार को दिन भर जीत के जश्न में डूबे रहे। ग्रामीण इलाकों में दिन भर सभाएं चलती रही। सरपंच व पंचों के समर्थक दिन भर जीत का जश्न मनाते रहे।
शनिवार देर रात को पंचायत चुनाव का परिणाम निकाले गए थे। रात से ही नवनिर्वाचित सरपंच व पंचों ने जश्न मनाना शुरू कर दिया था। सोमवार को सुबह होते ही चुने गए सरपंच व पंच घरों से बाहर निकले तो समर्थकों ने हार पहना कर स्वागत किया। इसके बाद पंचैरी, मोंगरी, डुडू बसंतगढ़ व लाटी मरोठी में दिन भर जश्न का माहौल रहा और सरपंच व पंच अपने समर्थकों के साथ जश्न मनाते रहे। कई सरपंचों ने ग्रामीण इलाकों में सभाएं कर ग्रामीणों को आश्वासन दिया कि वह उनके साथ किए गए वादों को पूरा करेंगे और गांव व पंचायत के विकास के लिए पूरा प्रयास करेंगे। ग्रामीण इलाकों में सुबह से लेकर रात तक उत्सव जैसा माहौल नजर आया और उत्सव के रंग में ग्रामीण भी डूबे हुए नजर आए।

Article 370
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: अनुच्छेद 370 की सांविधानिक वैधता को चुनौती देने वाली याचिका पर अप्रैल में होगी सुनवाई

सुप्रीम कोर्ट शुक्रवार को संविधान के अनुच्छेद 370 की वैधता को चुनौती देने वाली याचिका की सुनवाई के लिए तैयार हो गया है। इस मामले की सुनवाई अगले साल अप्रैल महीने में होगी। यह अनुच्छेद जम्मू-कश्मीर राज्य को विशेष दर्जा देता है।

16 नवंबर 2018

कविंद्र गुप्ता ने विधायक के साथ की बैठक
Udhampur

कविंद्र गुप्ता ने विधायक के साथ की बैठक

18 नवंबर 2018

भाजपा व पैंथर्स पार्टी ने भरा नामांकन
Udhampur

भाजपा व पैंथर्स पार्टी ने भरा नामांकन

18 नवंबर 2018

कड़ी सुरक्षा में रहे मतदान केंद्र
Udhampur

कड़ी सुरक्षा में रहे मतदान केंद्र

18 नवंबर 2018

पहली बार मतदान को लेकर उत्साहित दिखे युवा
Udhampur

पहली बार मतदान को लेकर उत्साहित दिखे युवा

18 नवंबर 2018

चुनाव में बुजुर्गों में दिखा जबरदस्त उत्साह
Udhampur

चुनाव में बुजुर्गों में दिखा जबरदस्त उत्साह

18 नवंबर 2018

राज्यपाल के सलाहकार ने किया जिला अस्पताल का दौरा
Udhampur

राज्यपाल के सलाहकार ने किया जिला अस्पताल का दौरा

18 नवंबर 2018

विधायक के भाई ने भरा नामांकन
Udhampur

विधायक के भाई ने भरा नामांकन

17 नवंबर 2018

करीब आधा घंटा बंद रहा चिनैनी नाशरी टनल ।
Udhampur

करीब आधा घंटा बंद रहा चिनैनी नाशरी टनल ।

17 नवंबर 2018

कड़ी सुरक्षा में रवाना हुई पोलिंग पार्टियां
Udhampur

कड़ी सुरक्षा में रवाना हुई पोलिंग पार्टियां

17 नवंबर 2018

