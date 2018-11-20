शहर चुनें

Jammu and Kashmir ›   Udhampur ›   रैली निकाल कर मनाया जीत का जश्न

रैली निकाल कर मनाया जीत का जश्न

Jammu and Kashmir Bureau Updated Tue, 20 Nov 2018 02:15 AM IST
विजय रैली निकाल मनाया जीत का जश्न
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
उधमपुर। नगर परिषद के चेयरमैन व डिप्टी चेयरमैन के पद पर जीत हासिल करने के बाद भारतीय जनता पार्टी की तरफ से शहर में विजय रैली निकाल कर जश्न मनाया गया। विजय रैली में पूर्व उपमुख्यमंत्री कविंद्र गुप्ता, भाजपा के प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष पवन खजूरिया और विधायक पवन गुप्ता पार्षदों के साथ मौजूद रहे।
शाम करीब बजे नगर परिषद कार्यालय के बाहर से विजय रैली निकाली गई। विजय रैली में शामिल नवनिर्वाचित चेयरमैन डा. जोगेश्वर गुप्ता, डिप्टी चेयरमैन सुरेंद्र सिंह खालसा को सभी जीत की बधाई देते हुए चल रहे थे। रैली टाउन हाल चौक से होकर गोल मार्केट पहुंच कर संपन्न हुई। कविंद्र गुप्ता ने कहा कि भाजपा की एकता से ही भाजपा नगर परिषद के चेयरमैन व डिप्टी चेयरमैन की सीट पर कब्जा करने में कामयाब रही है। भाजपा की जीत से पता चलता है कि आने वाला समय भाजपा का ही है। वहीं चेयरमैन व डिप्टी चेयरमैन ने कहा कि उनका पूरा प्रयास होगा कि वह शहर के सभी 21 वार्ड में एक समान विकास करवाएं। वह नगर परिषद के अधिकारियों से प्रमुख समस्याओं के बारे में जानकारी हासिल करेंगे और उसके बाद विकास को लेकर जरूरी कदम उठाएंगे।






Police probing social media accounts propagating videos of 'executions' by militants: Kashmir IGP
Jammu

क्या आपने सोशल मीडिया पर यह वीडियो शेयर किया है, हो सकती है जेल...

कश्मीर में आतंकियों द्वारा तालिबानी अंदाज में हत्या करने और उसका वीडियो जारी करने के दो मामले सामने आये हैं। ऐसे में उन वीडियो को सोशल मीडिया पर डालने और प्रमोट करने वाले लोगों पर जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस की नजर बनी हुई है।

19 नवंबर 2018

संदिग्ध अवस्था में युवक ने जहरीला पदार्थ निगला ।
Udhampur

संदिग्ध अवस्था में युवक ने जहरीला पदार्थ निगला ।

20 नवंबर 2018

ोलिंग स्टेशन के लिए रवाना हुई पोलिंग पार्टियां
Udhampur

ोलिंग स्टेशन के लिए रवाना हुई पोलिंग पार्टियां

20 नवंबर 2018

कांग्रेसियों ने इंदिरा गांधी की जयंती मनाई
Udhampur

कांग्रेसियों ने इंदिरा गांधी की जयंती मनाई

20 नवंबर 2018

तुलसी विवाह का हुआ आयोजन
Udhampur

तुलसी विवाह का हुआ आयोजन

20 नवंबर 2018

मानिक बने म्यूनसीपल कमेटी के प्रधान, उपप्रधान पद पर बैठेगें अमित ।
Udhampur

मानिक बने म्यूनसीपल कमेटी के प्रधान, उपप्रधान पद पर बैठेगें अमित ।

20 नवंबर 2018

बदहाल मार्ग ने बढ़ाई लोगों की परेशानी
Udhampur

बदहाल मार्ग ने बढ़ाई लोगों की परेशानी

20 नवंबर 2018

Article 370
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: अनुच्छेद 370 की सांविधानिक वैधता को चुनौती देने वाली याचिका पर अप्रैल में होगी सुनवाई

16 नवंबर 2018

पूर्व सरपंच ने विधायक पर लगाया आचार सहिंता के उल्लघंन का आरोप ।
Udhampur

पूर्व सरपंच ने विधायक पर लगाया आचार सहिंता के उल्लघंन का आरोप ।

19 नवंबर 2018

दिन भर जीत के जश्न में डूबे रहे पंच व सरपंच
Udhampur

दिन भर जीत के जश्न में डूबे रहे पंच व सरपंच

19 नवंबर 2018

