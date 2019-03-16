शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Udhampur ›   राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर रोके गए घाटी जाने वाले वाहन

राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर रोके गए घाटी जाने वाले वाहन

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 16 Mar 2019 12:16 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
हाईवे पर रोके गए ट्रकों की लगी रही दिनभर कतार
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
उधमपुर। राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर शुक्रवार को वाहनों की आवाजाही श्रीनगर से जम्मू के लिए रखी गई। इस कारण पुलिस ने उधमपुर से किसी भी वाहन को घाटी की तरफ नहीं जाने दिया। इससे उधमपुर से लेकर टिकरी तक ट्रकों की लंबी कतार लगी रही। रोके गए वाहनों में कुछ ट्रक ऐसे थे, जिनको पुलिस ने करीब सप्ताह से घाटी की तरफ जाने की अनुमति नहीं दी है।
गौरतलब है कि पिछले कुछ दिनों से हाईवे पर वाहनों की आवाजाही बुरी तरह से प्रभावित है और हर रोज जाम की स्थिति पैदा हो रही है। जाम की समस्या उधमपुर से लेकर चिनैनी तक देखने को मिल रही है। इसके अलावा फ्लाटा, टिकरी, मांड व अन्य कई स्थानों पर पुलिस ने सप्ताह से रोके गए ट्रकों को शुक्रवार को भी घाटी की तरफ जाने की अनुमति नहीं दी। ट्रकों के चालकों के अनुसार रोके जाने के बाद परेशानियां दिन प्रतिदिन बढ़ती जा रही है। ट्रकों के अंदर रखा सामान खराब हो रहा है। पुलिस उनको घाटी की तरफ जाने की अनुमति नहीं दे रही है। इस दौरान उधमपुर से टिकरी तक करीब 20 किलोमीटर लंबे राजमार्ग पर दिनभर वाहनों की कतार लगी रही।

Recommended

जगजीत सिंह वालिया, एडीसीपी
Chandigarh

देर रात जोरदार धमाकों की आवाज से दहला अमृतसर, मचा हड़कंप

15 मार्च 2019

thomas cook airlines says woman of wear proper clothes or leave flight
Bizarre News

लड़की के कपड़े एयरलाइंस कंपनी को नहीं भाए, दिया आदेश- ये कर लो वरना...

15 मार्च 2019

अमर उजाला पर पढ़िए चुनाव से जुड़ी हर खबर
India News

चुनावी हलचल: कांग्रेस नेता ने कहा, भाजपा को हराने के लिए दिल्ली में आप से गठजोड़ जरूरी

15 मार्च 2019

क्या घर में बीमारियों में धन खर्च होता जाता है? यह होता है जब घर में नज़र दोष की समस्या हो
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या घर में बीमारियों में धन खर्च होता जाता है? यह होता है जब घर में नज़र दोष की समस्या हो
Cricket News

IPL 2019: पुराने रंग में लौटे युवराज सिंह, कमेंट मिला- धागा खोल दिया

15 मार्च 2019

yuvraj singh
yuvraj singh
yuvraj singh
yuvraj singh
Cricket News

IPL 2019: पुराने रंग में लौटे युवराज सिंह, कमेंट मिला- धागा खोल दिया

15 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

शोहरत मिलने के बाद मानसिक बीमारी के शिकार हो गए थे हनी सिंह, अब दिखने लगे हैं ऐसे

15 मार्च 2019

honey singh
honey singh
honey singh
honey singh
Bollywood

शोहरत मिलने के बाद मानसिक बीमारी के शिकार हो गए थे हनी सिंह, अब दिखने लगे हैं ऐसे

15 मार्च 2019

हादसे के बाद घटनास्थल की तस्वीर
India News

मुंबई में सीएसटी रेलवे स्टेशन के पास फुटओवर ब्रिज गिरा, अब तक 6 की मौत

15 मार्च 2019

सवाल करियर का हो या फिर हो नौकरी से जुड़ा, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
ज्योतिष समाधान

सवाल करियर का हो या फिर हो नौकरी से जुड़ा, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

मसूद अजहर
World

चीन के वीटो के बावजूद मसूद अजहर घोषित किया जा सकता है अंतरराष्ट्रीय आतंकी, ये हैं विकल्प

15 मार्च 2019

हादसे के बाद घटनास्थल की तस्वीर
India News

आखिर मुंबई को और कितने हादसों का इंतजार है?

14 मार्च 2019

मसूद अजहर
India News

1994 में देवंबद, लखनऊ जाने से पहले दिल्ली के पॉश होटलों में रहा था मसूद अजहर

15 मार्च 2019

भारत-ब्रिटेन
World

पीएचडी धारकों के लिए ब्रिटेन ने खोले दरवाजे, भारतीयों को होगा फायदा

15 मार्च 2019

शिवइंदर मोहन सिंह और मलविंदर मोहन सिंह
India News

रेनबैक्सी विवाद : सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सिंह भाइयों से पूछा, कैसे चुकाओगे 3500 करोड़ रुपये

15 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
इमरान खान
India News

करतारपुर कॉरिडोर मामले में इमरान खान ने दिखाया गिरगिटिया रंग

15 मार्च 2019

बम चक्रवात
World

अमेरिका में 'बम चक्रवात': बर्फ के साथ तेज हवाएं जारी, 1339 उड़ानें रद्द 

14 मार्च 2019

मसूद अजहर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

#BoycottChina : मसूद पर चीन के वीटो के खिलाफ लोग इस तरह निकाल रहे गुस्सा

14 मार्च 2019

कांग्रेस बूथ सम्मेलन में राहुल गांधी
India News

सात राज्यों के अलावा बड़े दल से चुनावी गठबंधन नहीं चाहते राहुल गांधी

14 मार्च 2019

supreme court
India News

मृत्युदंड तभी सुनाएं, जब उम्रकैद की सजा भी लगे कम : सुप्रीम कोर्ट

14 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

निजी कॉलेजों की जांची जाएगी एकेडमिक परफार्मेंस, जम्मू और कश्मीर संभाग के लिए अलग-अलग कमेटियां गठित

जम्मू में निजी (गैर सहायता प्राप्त) कालेजों की एकेडमिक परफार्मेंस की निगरानी की जाएगी। इसके लिए उच्च शिक्षा विभाग ने कमेटियों के गठन को मंजूरी दे दी है। इसके अलावा यह कमेटियां पिछले पांच सालों में स्थापित हुए कालेजों का दौरा भी करेंगी।

15 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में लोकसभा चुनाव के मद्देनजर सुरक्षा बढ़ी, सीमांत इलाकों में एडवांस पार्टियों की तैनाती

14 मार्च 2019

अमित शाह के साथ ले. जनरल रिटायर्ड राकेश शर्मा
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: ले. जन. रिटायर्ड राकेश शर्मा, एडवोकेट अभिनव, चुरंगू भाजपा के राज्य प्रवक्ता बने

14 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

भाजपा की केंद्रीय संसदीय बोर्ड की बैठक में लगेगी जम्मू-कश्मीर के उम्मीदवारों के नाम पर मुहर

14 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

सीईटी के लिए बढ़ी फार्म भरने की आखिरी तारीख, 12वीं पास अभ्यर्थियों के लिए मौका

12 मार्च 2019

गुरु रविदास सभा ने किया जोरदार प्रदर्शन
Udhampur

गुरु रविदास सभा ने किया जोरदार प्रदर्शन

15 मार्च 2019

दूसरे दिन भी राजमार्ग पर लगा रहा जाम
Udhampur

दूसरे दिन भी राजमार्ग पर लगा रहा जाम

15 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू संभाग में दो लोकसभा सीट, मगर आज तक एक भी महिला सांसद नहीं...

12 मार्च 2019

केंद्रीय पर्यवेक्षकों की बैठक
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर के केंद्रीय पर्यवेक्षकों की पहली बैठक शुरू, नूर मोहम्मद बोले चुनाव कराना चुनौतीपूर्ण

12 मार्च 2019

घोरडी मार्ग की हालत सुधारने की मांग को लेकर किया प्रदर्शन
Udhampur

घोरडी मार्ग की हालत सुधारने की मांग को लेकर किया प्रदर्शन

15 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

जम्मू-कश्मीर के डोडा में प्रशासन ने व्हाट्सएप ग्रुप का पंजीकरण कराने के दिए आदेश

जिला प्रशासन ने अवांछित संदेशों और अफवाहों पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए लोगों से डीसी कार्यालय में अपने व्हाट्सएप ग्रुप रजिस्टर करने के आदेश दिए है।

13 मार्च 2019

कश्मीर 1:40

कश्मीर में आतंकियों के सफाये में जुटे सुरक्षाबल, 21 दिनों में 14 जैश आतंकियों को किया ढेर

11 मार्च 2019

जम्मू 05:23

जानिए जम्मू हादसे के बाद की पूरी कहानी, कैसे पकड़ा गया आतंकी

7 मार्च 2019

जम्मू 1:10

जम्मू में बस स्टैंड में ग्रेनेड धमाका, आरोपी गिरफ्तार

7 मार्च 2019

भारत-पाक 1:48

भारत-पाक के बिगड़ते रिश्तों का पुंछ-रावलकोट बस सेवा पर पड़ा असर,यात्री परेशान

4 मार्च 2019

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में पांच चरणों में मतदान, आचार संहिता लागू, इन चरणों में मतदान

10 मार्च 2019

राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक
Jammu

कश्मीरी छात्रों की सुरक्षा को टीम गठन के निर्देश, राज्यपाल बोले विद्यार्थी संस्थानों में लौटें

12 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जानलेवा बीमारियों का दर्द दूर करेगी चिकित्सा, जम्मू में खुला राज्य का पहला पैलिएटिव केयर सेंटर

12 मार्च 2019

जुगल किशोर, राम माधव, रविन्द्र रैना
Jammu

राम माधव 14 मार्च को जम्मू-कश्मीर में लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए बीजेपी की तैयारियों का लेंगे जायजा

12 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में लोकसभा चुनाव प्रचार में फैन क्लब और फेक आईडी बन रहे हथियार

13 मार्च 2019

हादसे का शिकार होने से बची कीचड़ में फंसी बस
Udhampur

हादसे का शिकार होने से बची कीचड़ में फंसी बस

14 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.