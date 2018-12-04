शहर चुनें

शिक्षकों को किया सम्मानित

Jammu and Kashmir Bureau Updated Tue, 04 Dec 2018 02:11 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर पुरस्कृत शिक्षकों को किया सम्मानित
उधमपुर। दिल्ली में राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार हासिल करने वाले डीपीएस उधमपुर के चार शिक्षकों को सोमवार को स्कूल में कार्यक्रम का आयोजन कर सम्मानित किया गया। डीपीएस उधमपुर के प्रो. वाइस चेयरमैन डा. जेसी गुप्ता ने बताया कि शिवानी कौल, भानवी शर्मा, संगीता नरगोत्रा और लखविंद्र कौर को शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में सराहनीय योगदान के लिए राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार के साथ सम्मानित किया गया है। यह स्कूल के साथ ही पूरे राज्य के लिए सम्मान की बात है। इस मौके पर एमडी विवेके गुप्ता, डायरेक्टर एकेडमी सुचेता गुप्ता, प्रिंसिपल डा. कुनाल आनंद व अन्य मौजूद थे। ब्यूरो

