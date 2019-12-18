शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Rajouri ›   road accedent

दो कारों की टक्कर में दस लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल जम्मूं रेफर

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 18 Dec 2019 01:00 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
सुंदरबनी। उपजिला अखनूर के गांव रायस्लोट दौखड़ा में दो कारों की टक्कर में दस लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। उन्हें उपजिला अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया। यहां से प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद जीएमसी जम्मू रेफर कर दिया गया।
विज्ञापन
जानकारी के अनुसार जम्मू-पुंछ राजमार्ग पर दौखड़ा के पास दो कारों की टक्कर हो गई। टक्कर से दोनों कारों में सवार दस लोग घायल हो गए। घायलों की पहचान शमीमा अख्तर, बबली, मोहम्मद सरोज, रुखसाना, राकीब, नजीरा बेगम निवासी सुरनकोट, पुंछ और ताहिरा बेगम, काका राम, हेलन, जौहर निवासी जम्मू के रूप में हुई है। चौकीचौरा पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज करदुर्घटना के कारणों की जांच शुरू कर दी है ।
सूर्य ग्रहण पर कुष्ठ आश्रम में दान से होंगे सूर्य वलिष्ठ, राहु भी होंगे शान्त : 25-Dec-2019
Order Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

पाकिस्तान के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति परवेज मुशर्रफ को अदालत ने मौत की सजा सुनाई है
World

पाकिस्तान: देशद्रोह मामले में तानाशाह और पूर्व राष्ट्रपति परवेज मुशर्रफ को सजा-ए-मौत

17 दिसंबर 2019

Bollywood

जामिया में छात्रों के प्रदर्शन को लेकर बंटा बॉलीवुड, देखें किसने किया विरोध तो कौन कर रहा समर्थन

17 दिसंबर 2019

तापसी पन्नू, विवेक अग्निहोत्री, ऋचा चड्ढा
Vivek Agnihotri
Konkona Sen Sharma
Taapsee Pannu
Bollywood

जामिया में छात्रों के प्रदर्शन को लेकर बंटा बॉलीवुड, देखें किसने किया विरोध तो कौन कर रहा समर्थन

17 दिसंबर 2019

himachal pradesh Kangra folk Artist Tinku Vihan Success story
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: खेल-खेल में बना लड़की, देखकर हजारों लोग बने दीवाने

17 दिसंबर 2019

पीरियड्स के दौरान अत्यधिक रक्तस्राव से बचने के ये हैं घरेलू उपाय
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान अत्यधिक रक्तस्राव से बचने के ये हैं घरेलू उपाय
Television

Bigg Boss 13: मास्टरमाइंड की चाल से नहीं बच पाए आसिम, सिद्धार्थ के आते ही सात लोग हुए नॉमिनेटेड

17 दिसंबर 2019

Siddharth, Aarti and Asim
Siddharth Shukla
Asim and Vikas Gupta
Shefali and Siddharth
Television

Bigg Boss 13: मास्टरमाइंड की चाल से नहीं बच पाए आसिम, सिद्धार्थ के आते ही सात लोग हुए नॉमिनेटेड

17 दिसंबर 2019

नर्क का द्वार, तुर्की
Bizarre News

ये है वो दरवाजा जिसे कहते हैं 'नर्क का द्वार', इसके अंदर जाने वाला कभी लौटकर नहीं आया वापस

17 दिसंबर 2019

Snow in Shimla became trouble, more than a dozen injured after slipping, see pics
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: शिमला में बर्फ बनी मुसीबत, फिसलकर गिरने से एक दर्जन से अधिक लोग घायल

17 दिसंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Astrology Services

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
विज्ञापन
road accedent
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

सीलमपुर में प्रदर्शन
Delhi NCR

नागरिकता कानूनः सीलमपुर के बाद देर रात ब्रिजपुरी में भी विरोध-प्रदर्शन

18 दिसंबर 2019

Cezanne Khan and Poonam
Television

इन चार सितारों ने टीवी इंडस्ट्री में खूब कमाया नाम, अब जी रहे गुमनामी की जिंदगी

17 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
rashifal 2020
Predictions

कैसा रहेगा आपके लिए साल 2020, जानें सकारात्मक और नकारात्मक पक्ष

17 दिसंबर 2019

परिणीति चोपड़ा, विकी कौशल, पीएम नरेन्द्र मोदी और संध्या मृदुल
Bollywood

नागरिकता संशोधन कानून पर क्या बोले बॉलीवुड सितारे? पीएम से बोलीं अभिनेत्री- 'ट्वीट बाद में करना..'

17 दिसंबर 2019

Seelampur violent protest against citizenship amendment act 2019 after delhi jamia see photos
Delhi NCR

तस्वीरेंः जामिया के बाद अब सुलगा सीलमपुर-जाफराबाद, हिंसक प्रदर्शन में फूंकी पुलिस चौकी

17 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
PADTAL
Tech Diary

सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही है यह फोटो, हैरान करने वाली है सच्चाई

17 दिसंबर 2019

Kiara Advani
Bollywood

'कबीर सिंह' की एक्ट्रेस ने किया खुलासा, सिर्फ इस वजह से होना चाहतीं हैं प्रेग्नेंट

17 दिसंबर 2019

परवेज मुशर्रफ और दिल्ली स्थित उनका पुराना मकान
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में हुआ था पाक के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति परवेज मुशर्रफ का जन्म, इस इलाके में गुजरा है बचपन

17 दिसंबर 2019

परवेज मुशर्रफ को मौत की सजा
World

मुशर्रफ को मौत की सजा: 1999 में तख्तापलट के बाद से अबतक क्या-क्या हुआ

17 दिसंबर 2019

घटना के बाद मची भगदड़
Bijnor

यूपी: कोर्ट में पेशी पर आए कुख्यात बदमाश की गोलियों से भूनकर हत्या, जज ने भागकर बचाई जान

17 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

एलओसी
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: बॉर्डर पर कम नहीं हुआ बैट का आतंक, घने कोहरे में फिर हमले के इनपुट

पाकिस्तान की बैट टीम की सक्रियता एलओसी पर कम नहीं हुई है। दो बार सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक होने और एयर स्ट्राइक होने के बाद भी बैट टीम लगातार सक्रिय है। वर्ष 2013 में बैट टीम ने पुंछ के मेंढर में एलओसी पर भारतीय जवान हेमराज का सिर काट लिया था।

18 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
बैक टू विलेज कार्यक्रम
Jammu

बैक टू विलेज के तहत जम्मू-कश्मीर में पंचायतों के विकास के लिए पचास करोड़ रुपये जारी

17 दिसंबर 2019

महबूबा मुफ्ती
Jammu

प्रधानमंत्री से महबूबा मुफ्ती की बेटी का सवाल,...लोकतंत्र के तत्त्व से वंचित क्यों रखा जा रहा

17 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Automobiles

जम्मू-कश्मीरः इन तीनों टोल प्लाजा पर फास्टैग अनिवार्य, उल्लंघन करने पर वसूला जाएगा दोगुना शुल्क

17 दिसंबर 2019

सलाहकार फारूक खान
Jammu

उपराज्यपाल के सलाहकार फारूक बोले- सरकारी विभागों में रिक्त पदों पर जल्द जारी होगी अधिसूचना

17 दिसंबर 2019

जम्मू-श्रीनगर हाईवे
Jammu

फिर बंद हुआ जम्मू-श्रीनगर हाईवे, रामबन के पास पत्थर गिरने से यातायात व्यवस्था बाधित

17 दिसंबर 2019

जेपी नड्डा, नरेंद्र मोदी और अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

शाह-नड्डा मिलकर तय करेंगे जम्मू-कश्मीर में भाजपा का नया अध्यक्ष, इसी महीने होगा एलान

17 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Local Sports

कूच बिहार ट्रॉफीः बड़ौदा ने मेजबान जम्मू कश्मीर को छह विकेट से हराया

17 दिसंबर 2019

महबूबा मुफ्ती
Jammu

महबूबा से मुलाकात पर अटकी पीडीपी की सियासत, मंद पड़ चुकी हैं सियासी गतिविधियां

16 दिसंबर 2019

धुंध
Jammu

कोहरे को लेकर बॉर्डर से शहर तक चौकसी कड़ी, बीएसएफ ने बढ़ाई जवानों की गश्त, आतंकी घुसपैठ के इनपुट

17 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

परवेज मुशर्रफ: सत्ता से सजा-ए मौत तक

परवेज मुशर्रफ: सत्ता से सजा-ए मौत-तक

17 दिसंबर 2019

हिना खान 1:20

विक्रम भट्ट की फिल्म 'हैक्ड' में नजर आएंगी हिना खान, फोटोशूट के दौरान हिना का किलर लुक

17 दिसंबर 2019

यूपी न्यूज 3:02

बदला लेने के लिए बिजनौर CJM कोर्ट में बरसीं ताबड़तोड़ गोलियां, पेशी पर आए हत्यारोपी का मर्डर

17 दिसंबर 2019

निर्भया 2:03

अब नाबालिग नहीं रहा निर्भया रेप केस का आरोपी, लेकिन किसी को नहीं खबर कि कहां है वो ?

17 दिसंबर 2019

ज्योतिषि 2:46

18 दिसंबर 2019 का दिन इन राशि वालों के लिए है बेहद खास

17 दिसंबर 2019

Related

सड़क हादसा
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः दिखने लगा नये मोटर वाहन अधिनियम का असर, सड़क हादसों पर लगी लगाम

16 दिसंबर 2019

एलओसी
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः केरी सेक्टर में पाकिस्तान ने किया संघर्षविराम का उल्लंघन, गोलाबारी में दो जवान घायल

14 दिसंबर 2019

पुलिस महानिदेशक दिलबाग सिंह
Jammu

जल्द आतंकवाद मुक्त होगा जम्मू-कश्मीर, आतंकी घुसपैठ रोकने के लिए सुरक्षा पुख्ताः डीजीपी

15 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

पुलिस के पहुंचा लड़का, बोला- पिता ने मेरे साथ कुकर्म किया, फिर पति के बचाव में पत्नी की ये दलील

14 दिसंबर 2019

loc
Jammu

सेना ने पाकिस्तान को सौंपा घुसपैठिए का शव, आईबी पर घुसपैठ के दौरान जवानों ने था मार गिराया

14 दिसंबर 2019

बीएसएफ
Jammu

हृदय गति रुकने से बीएसएफ जवान की मौत, राजस्थान के रहने वाले थे जब्बर सिंह

17 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited