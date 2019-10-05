शहर चुनें

रहस्मय परिस्थितियों में युवक का शव पेड से लटकता हुआ मिला

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 05 Oct 2019 01:39 AM IST
सुंदरबनी। सुंदरबनी के सीमावर्ती क्षेत्र पलवाल में एक युवक का शव पेड़ से लटका हुआ मिला। स्थानीय लोगों ने घटना की जानकारी सुंदरबनी पुलिस को दी। पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर शव को पेड़ से उतारकर अपने कब्जे में ले लिया और पोस्टमार्टम के लिए उपजिला अस्पताल सुंदरबनी पहुंचाया।
उपजिला अस्पताल में डाक्टरों का बोर्ड बनवाकर शव का पोस्टमार्टम करवाया गया जिसके बाद शव को परजिनों के हवाले कर दिया। वहीं पुलिस ने आरपीसी की धारा 174 के तहत मामला दर्ज करके जांच शुरू कर दी है। ब्यूरो
एलओसी
Jammu

गीदड़ भबकी निकला पाकिस्तान का एलओसी मार्च, नहीं हुई सरहद लांघने की कोशिश, सेना अलर्ट पर

एलओसी पर पाकिस्तान के मार्च को लेकर शुक्रवार दिनभर एलओसी पर अलर्ट रहा। सेना के जवान पूरी मुस्तैदी से डटे रहे। कहीं पर भी पाकिस्तान के लोगों द्वारा एलओसी पार करने की कोशिश की जानकारी नहीं है।

4 अक्टूबर 2019

ट्रांसफर(सांकेतिक)
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में तीन केएएस अधिकारी इधर से उधर, फ्लोरीकल्चर विभाग के सचिव फैयाज को बने आयुक्त सचिव

4 अक्टूबर 2019

4 अक्टूबर 2019

Jammu-Kashmir: detention of many opposition leaders of Congress-NC-Panthers removed
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: कई नेताओं की हटी नजरबंदी, कांग्रेस-नेकां-पैंथर्स के नेता हैं शामिल

2 अक्टूबर 2019

2 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

एलओसी-आईबी से घुसपैठ के लिए आतंकियों ने बनाए 20 रूट, पाकिस्तान से अबतक 80 आतंकी कर चुके हैं घुसपैठ

2 अक्टूबर 2019

2 अक्टूबर 2019

मुख्य चुनाव अधिकारी शैलेंद्र कुमार
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: बीडीसी चुनाव का मतदान 24 अक्तूबर को, जारी हुआ शेड्यूल, आचार संहिता लागू

29 सितंबर 2019

29 सितंबर 2019

चुनाव तैयारियों के बीच सुरक्षाबलों की तैनाती
Jammu

316 ब्लॉकों में बीडीसी अध्यक्षों के लिए मतदान 24 को, जम्मू-कश्मीर में चुनाव की अधिसूचना जारी

2 अक्टूबर 2019

2 अक्टूबर 2019

नाटक प्रस्तुत करते छात्र।
Rajouri

नुक्कड़ नाटक से दिया स्वच्छता का संदेश

4 अक्टूबर 2019

4 अक्टूबर 2019

postmartam
Rajouri

शव कब्र से निकालकर किया पोस्टमार्टम

1 अक्टूबर 2019

1 अक्टूबर 2019

पुलिस महानिदेशक दिलबाग सिंह
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में अब पहाड़ों पर पनाह लिए आतंकियों को घेरने की तैयारी, सुरक्षा बल हाई अलर्ट पर

10 सितंबर 2019

10 सितंबर 2019

jammu kaahmir:164 laws to get cancel after union territory to get formed after article 370 revoked
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख का होगा साझा उच्च न्यायालय, निरस्त हो जाएंगे राज्य के अपने 164 कानून

8 सितंबर 2019

8 सितंबर 2019

गुलाबी रंग के ब्लेजर सूट में बेहद खुबसूरत नजर आईं प्रियंका चोपड़ा, मीडिया को दिए जमकर पोज

एनबीए इंडिया गेम्स 2019 की पार्टी में पहुंची प्रियंका चोपड़ा पिंक कलर के ब्लेजर सूट में बेहद खूबसूरत नजर आईं। समारोह में प्रियंका के पहुंचने के बाद से ही सारे कैमरे बस एक्ट्रेस पर ही टिक गए।

4 अक्टूबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:56

'टूटे ख्वाब' का मेरी जिंदगी से कोई संबंध नहीं: अरमान मलिक

4 अक्टूबर 2019

मिसाइल 1:39

भारतीय सेना में शामिल हुई इस्राइल की स्पाइक मिसाइल, दुश्मन के टैंकों को तबाह करने में सक्षम

4 अक्टूबर 2019

रवीश कुमार 2:16

कश्मीर मुद्दे पर पाक के साथ तुर्की, मलेशिया को भारत की खरी-खरी, कहा- कुछ भी बोलने से पहले सोच लें

4 अक्टूबर 2019

रवींद्र जडेजा 1:52

टीम इंडिया के स्पिन गेंदबाज रवींद्र जडेजा ने रचा इतिहास, टेस्ट क्रिकेट में अपने 200 विकेट किए पूरे

4 अक्टूबर 2019

भारतीय सेना
Jammu

सर्दी से पहले कश्मीर को दहलाने के लिए लांचिंग पैड पर तैयार बैठे 400 से अधिक आतंकी

16 सितंबर 2019

16 सितंबर 2019

jammu kashmir and ladakh distribution of properties , department and employees started
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर और लद्दाख के बीच अधिकारियों, कर्मियों व विभागों के बंटवारे में आ रही यह दिक्कतें

18 सितंबर 2019

18 सितंबर 2019

Internet User
Jammu

जम्मू के पांच जिलों में मोबाइल सेवा शुरू, अनुच्छेद 370 हटाने के बाद से थी बंद

29 अगस्त 2019

29 अगस्त 2019

जम्मू-कश्मीर सचिवालय
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर की संपत्तियों तथा देनदारियों का ब्योरा तलब, गृह मंत्रालय की समिति को देनी है जानकारी

25 सितंबर 2019

25 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में 16 सितंबर से नए नियमों के तहत होंगे ट्रैफिक चालान, यह है नए जुर्माने की सूची

12 सितंबर 2019

12 सितंबर 2019

एलओसी
Jammu

अलर्ट: एलओसी के पास घुसपैठ को तैयार 230 से ज्यादा पाकिस्तानी, इनमें अफगानी आतंकी भी शामिल

12 सितंबर 2019

12 सितंबर 2019

