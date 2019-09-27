शहर चुनें

बस चट्टान से भिड़ी, 36 घायल

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 27 Sep 2019 01:09 AM IST
नौशेरा। वीरवार को पुंछ से राजोरी जा रही बस जम्मू-पुंछ राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर स्थित डलया चट्टान से जा टकराई। हादसा चालक के नियंत्रण खोने से हुआ। इसमें सवार 36 यात्री घायल हो गए। सभी घायलों को उपचार के लिए उपजिला अस्पताल नौशेरा में भर्ती कराया गया। प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद तीन घायलों को गंभीर हालत में मेडिकल कॉलेज जम्मू रेफर किया गया। गनीमत रही कि बस सड़क मार्ग के दूसरी ओर मनावर तवी की ओर नहीं गई नहीं तो जानी नुकसान भी हो सकता था।
