Rajouri

भंडारे में प्रसाद ग्रहण किया

Updated Tue, 05 Mar 2019 01:34 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
नौशेरा। हर वर्ष की तरह इस बार भी महाशिवरात्रि के पावन पर्व पर शिवशंकर सेवा समिति बस अड्डे के पास लंगर का आयोजन किया गया। इसमें बड़ी संख्या में लोगों ने प्रसाद ग्रहण किया। यहां दिन भर डीजे की धुन पर भजनों पर श्रद्धालु नाचते-गाते नजर आए। ऐतिहासिक मंदिर शिवदवाला, शिव मंदिर शिव नगर, ठाकुरदारा खुहवाला, गडी माता मंदिर, शिव मंदिर लंबैडी आश्रम आदि में सुबह से ही भक्तों की कतार लग गई थी। लोगों ने पूजा-अर्चना के बाद भंडारे में प्रसाद ग्रहण किया। ब्यूरो
