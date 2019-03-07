शहर चुनें

पाकिस्तान ने नौशेरा के कई इलाकों पर दागे गोले

पाकिस्तान ने नौशेरा के कई इलाकों पर दागे गोले

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 07 Mar 2019 01:14 AM IST
नौशेरा। पाकिस्तानी सेना ने बुधवार को नौशेरा सेक्टर के कलाल, बाबाखोडी व मंगयोट क्षेत्र में भारी गोलाबारी की है। सुबह दस बजकर पचास मिनट पर पाकिस्तान की ओर से सीजफायर का उल्लंघन करते हुए भारतीय सेना की चौकियों को निशाना बनाया गया। पाकिस्तान ने मंगयोट के रिहायशी क्षेत्र में मोर्टार दागा, हालांकि उसमें विस्फोट नहीं होने से कोई नुकसान नहीं हुआ है। भारतीय सेना के जवानों ने पाकिस्तान को कड़ा जवाब दिया है। ब्यूरो
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जूनियर स्टाफ नर्स बनने का सुनहरा मौका, 550 पदों की बम्पर भर्ती, यह है आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि

जम्मू में गवर्नमेंट मेडिकल कालेज (जीएमसी) में जूनियर स्टाफ नर्स के 550 पदों के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन प्रक्रिया बुधवार से शुरू हो गई। यह पद राज्य के पांच जिलों में स्टाफ को पूरा करेंगे।

7 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: फिर ना'पाक' हरकत, पाकिस्तान ने अखनूर के बाद पुंछ में भी की गोलीबारी

4 मार्च 2019

Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में पीडीपी-नेकां गठबंधन में लड़ सकती हैं विधानसभा चुनाव

4 मार्च 2019

कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच श्रीनगर पहुंची चुनाव आयोग की टीम
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में लोकसभा के साथ विधानसभा चुनाव चाहते हैं सियासी दल

5 मार्च 2019

bullet proof ambulance soon to reach border areas for aid in jammu kashmir
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में सरहदी इलाकों में पहुंचेगी बुलेट प्रूफ एंबुलेंस, माइन ब्लास्ट से भी नहीं पड़ेगा फर्क

4 मार्च 2019

डेमो
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में फर्जी कॉल करके सिक्योरिटी फोर्स के मूवमेंट की मांगी जा रही जानकारी

28 फरवरी 2019

फाइल
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में पाकिस्तानी गोलाबारी में तीन की मौत, कई घायल, मकानों को पहुंचा नुकसान

1 मार्च 2019

यातायात पुलिस नें 32 चालान काटे
Rajouri

यातायात पुलिस नें 32 चालान काटे

6 मार्च 2019

अभिनंदन के भारत पहुंचने पर लोगों ने मनाईं खुशियां
Rajouri

अभिनंदन के भारत पहुंचने पर लोगों ने मनाईं खुशियां

2 मार्च 2019

विभाग की अनदेखी, लोगा खुद कर रहे सड़क की मरम्मत
Rajouri

विभाग की अनदेखी, लोगा खुद कर रहे सड़क की मरम्मत

6 मार्च 2019

भारत-पाक के बिगड़ते रिश्तों का पुंछ-रावलकोट बस सेवा पर पड़ा असर,यात्री परेशान

भारत पाक के बिगड़ते रिश्तों का असर दोनों देशों के आने जाने वाले मुसाफिरों पर पड़ने लगा है। सोमवार के दिन क्रॉस एलओसी पुंछ-रावलकोट बस सेवा पर भी इसका असर देखने को मिला।

4 मार्च 2019

एनआईए 1:19

पुलवामा हमला: NIA को मिले ये अहम सुराग

26 फरवरी 2019

मुफ्ती 1:36

अनुच्छेद 35ए को लेकर ये बोलीं जम्मू-कश्मीर की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री महबूबा मुफ्ती

25 फरवरी 2019

उमर 1:51

अनुच्छेद 35ए को लेकर जम्मू-कश्मीर के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री उमर अब्दुल्ला ने कही ये बड़ी बात

25 फरवरी 2019

अमन ठाकुर 1:44

आतंकियों से लोहा लेते शहीद हुआ अब पुलिस का ये अधिकारी, आखिरी विदाई में उमड़ा जनसैलाब

25 फरवरी 2019

ठंडापानी त्रियाठ मार्ग की हालत खस्ता होने से लोग परेशांन
Rajouri

ठंडापानी त्रियाठ मार्ग की हालत खस्ता होने से लोग परेशांन

5 मार्च 2019

नुक्कड़ नाटक के माध्यम से मतदाताओं को किया जागरुक
Rajouri

नुक्कड़ नाटक के माध्यम से मतदाताओं को किया जागरुक

6 मार्च 2019

पेयजल संकट को लेकर थन्नामंडी के पंगाई मेंइकिया प्रदर्शन
Rajouri

पेयजल संकट को लेकर थन्नामंडी के पंगाई मेंइकिया प्रदर्शन

6 मार्च 2019

मूसलाधार बारिश से जनजीवन अस्त-व्यस्त
Rajouri

मूसलाधार बारिश से जनजीवन अस्त-व्यस्त

5 मार्च 2019

संदिग्ध देखे जाने पर चला सर्च ऑपरेशन
Rajouri

संदिग्ध देखे जाने पर चला सर्च ऑपरेशन

3 मार्च 2019

फर्जी ट्विटर अकाउंट ने मचाई सनसनी
Rajouri

फर्जी ट्विटर अकाउंट ने मचाई सनसनी

3 मार्च 2019

