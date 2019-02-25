शहर चुनें

पीएम किसान सम्मान निधि योजना के बारे में किया जागरूक

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 25 Feb 2019 12:54 AM IST
राजोरी। कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र (केवीके) की तरफ से रविवार को पीएम किसान सम्मान निधि योजना पर एक कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। डीसी राजोरी मोहम्मद एजाज असद की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के मन की बात के प्रसारण से हुई। इसके बाद पीएम किसान सम्मान निधि के बारे में लोगों को जागरूक किया गया। किसानों को बताया गया कि किस तरह किसान योजना के लिए पंजीकरण करवाने के बाद साल में तीन किस्तों में 6000 रुपये का लाभ हासिल कर सकते हैं। ब्यूरो
