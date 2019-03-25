शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Rajouri ›   नाले में डूब कर स्फाई कर्मचारी की मौत

नाले में डूब कर स्फाई कर्मचारी की मौत

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 25 Mar 2019 02:02 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
राजोरी। कालाकोट इलाके में नाले में डूब कर एक सफाई कर्मचारी की मौत हो गई। उसकी पहचान खैर सिंह, निवासी थर्मल कालोनी (कालाकोट) के रूप में हुई है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
जानकारी के अनुसार खैर सिंह शनिवार को किसी काम के लिए बाजार गए थे, लेकिन घर नहीं लौटे। शनिवार रात को कुछ लोगों ने नाले के किनारे पड़ा शव देख कर पुलिस को सूचित किया। पुलिस ने पर पहुंच कर उसे अस्पताल पहुंचाया, जहां पर पोस्टमार्टम के बाद परिजनों के हवाले कर दिया। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है।

Recommended

Fashion street

फिल्मफेयर अवॉर्ड्स में कयामत ढा रही थीं आलिया, एक सेकेंड के लिए भी रणबीर नहीं हटा पाए नजरें

24 मार्च 2019

alia bhatt
alia bhatt
alia bhatt
alia bhatt
Fashion street

फिल्मफेयर अवॉर्ड्स में कयामत ढा रही थीं आलिया, एक सेकेंड के लिए भी रणबीर नहीं हटा पाए नजरें

24 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

Filmfare Awards 2019: आलिया और रणबीर बने बेस्ट एक्टर, देखें विनर्स की पूरी लिस्ट

24 मार्च 2019

Filmfare Awards 2019
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor
badhai ho
arijit singh
Bollywood

Filmfare Awards 2019: आलिया और रणबीर बने बेस्ट एक्टर, देखें विनर्स की पूरी लिस्ट

24 मार्च 2019

rashifal
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल ( 25 से 31 मार्च): महीने के आखिरी हफ्ते में सात राशियों को मिलेगा फायदा

24 मार्च 2019

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
Bollywood

कांग्रेस ने इतिहास दोहराया तो मथुरा में ही हेमा मालिनी को टक्कर दे सकती हैं सपना चौधरी

24 मार्च 2019

sapna choudhary, hema malini
Priyanka Gandhi, Sapna Choudhary
sapna choudhary, hema malini
sapna choudhary
Bollywood

कांग्रेस ने इतिहास दोहराया तो मथुरा में ही हेमा मालिनी को टक्कर दे सकती हैं सपना चौधरी

24 मार्च 2019

Jp Nadda
India News

भाजपा ने जारी की एक और सूची, छह राज्यों के 46 उम्मीदवारों का एलान

24 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

Filmfare Awards: आलिया ने स्टेज पर कहा 'I Love You', रणबीर ने सरेआम कर लिया 'Kiss'

24 मार्च 2019

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor
Meghna Gulzar
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir, Alia
Bollywood

Filmfare Awards: आलिया ने स्टेज पर कहा 'I Love You', रणबीर ने सरेआम कर लिया 'Kiss'

24 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

pm modi biopic
India News

पीएम मोदी बायोपिक की रिलीज पर मनसे ने दी धमकी

24 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

ईडी को अदालत ने दी आरोपियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई के लिए एलआर भेजने की मंजूरी

24 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

कनाडा के सबसे बड़े चर्च के पादरी पर किया हमला

24 मार्च 2019

income tax
India News

आयकर विभाग ने 800 करोड़ की विदेशी संपत्ति का पता लगाया 

24 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

कर्नाटक में ओला की सेवाओं पर बैन, लाइसेंस छह महीने के लिए निलंबित

23 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
know about Leher Ali whose startup ALMARI
Education

18 साल की उम्र में अपनी मां के साथ शुरू किया यह अनोखा स्टार्टअप, पुराने कपड़ों को मिलेगा...

23 मार्च 2019

पीएम मोदी-इमरान खान
India News

इमरान खान का दावा, 'पाकिस्तान दिवस' पर पीएम मोदी ने दी बधाई

23 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

आतंकी ने बच्चे का तालिबानी अंदाज में रेता गला, शादी के लिए लड़की के भाई को बनाया था बंधक

23 मार्च 2019

एक्ट्रेस सपना चौधरी
Bollywood

सपना चौधरी कांग्रेस से लड़ सकती हैं चुनाव, इस दिग्गज अभिनेत्री को देंगी टक्कर

23 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

तिरुवनंतपुरम हवाई अड्डे के पास दिखा ड्रोन, हाई अलर्ट पर खुफिया एजेंसी

23 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: जम्मू-पुंछ, बारामुला सीटों के लिए नामांकन का अंतिम दिन आज

जम्मू-कश्मीर की दो लोकसभा सीटों जम्मू-पुंछ और बारामूला के लिए 25 मार्च सोमवार को नामांकन की आखिरी तारीख रहेगी। इस दौरान जम्मू-पुंछ सीट से कांग्रेस के उम्मीदवार रमण भल्ला और पैंथर्स पार्टी के प्रो. भीम सिंह सहित कई निर्दलीय अपना पर्चा दाखिल करेंगे।

25 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पुंछ और नौशेरा में पाकिस्तान लगातार कर रहा है गोलाबारी, एक जवान शहीद

24 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: एलओसी की सैन्य गतिविधियों पर सड़क-पानी की मार

24 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

10वीं के बाद जोश में न चुने कोई भी स्ट्रीम, काउंसलर की लें सलाह

25 मार्च 2019

जम्मू-कश्मीर में कांग्रेस और नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस कर रही चुनाव की तैयारी
Jammu

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: जम्मू-कश्मीर में कांग्रेस के प्रचार के लिए नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस ने झोंकी ताकत

24 मार्च 2019

संदिग् ध देखे जाने पर स्याल में चला तलाशी अभियान
Rajouri

संदिग् ध देखे जाने पर स्याल में चला तलाशी अभियान

24 मार्च 2019

छत से गिरने से बजुर्ग की मौत
Rajouri

छत से गिरने से बजुर्ग की मौत

24 मार्च 2019

सेना ने फूट ब्रिज का निमार्ण किया
Rajouri

सेना ने फूट ब्रिज का निमार्ण किया

24 मार्च 2019

संदिग्ध गतिविधि की सूचना पर चला सर्च आपरेशन
Rajouri

संदिग्ध गतिविधि की सूचना पर चला सर्च आपरेशन

20 मार्च 2019

जरूरतमंदों के लिए जारी किए गए एक करोड़ रुपये
Rajouri

जरूरतमंदों के लिए जारी किए गए एक करोड़ रुपये

21 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

पाकिस्तान नहीं आ रहा बाज, जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुंछ और नौशेरा में संघर्ष विराम का उल्लंघन

पाकिस्तान ने जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुंछ और नौशेरा में संघर्ष विराम का एक बार फिर उल्लंघन किया है। शनिवार शाम करीब पांच बजे पाकिस्तान की ओर से पुंछ सेक्टर में शुरू हुई गोलीबारी अभी तक जारी है। वहीं नौशेरा में भी रविवार दोपहर से गोलाबारी जारी है।

24 मार्च 2019

होली 0:36

सीमा पर कुछ ऐसा रहा होली का जश्न

21 मार्च 2019

जम्मू और कश्मीर 1:00

पाक की नापाक हरकत, सीजफायर का किया उल्लंघन, एक जवान शहीद

21 मार्च 2019

फारूक 2:18

जम्मू-कश्मीर में कांग्रेस के साथ गठबंधन पर ये बोले फारूक अब्दुल्ला

20 मार्च 2019

उमर अब्दुल्ला 2:59

जम्मू-कश्मीर में कांग्रेस से गठबंधन को लेकर ये बोले उमर अब्दुल्ला

17 मार्च 2019

Related

पहली बार पीओके के लिए खाली रवाना हुई पुंछ-रावलाकोट बस सेवा
Rajouri

पहली बार पीओके के लिए खाली रवाना हुई पुंछ-रावलाकोट बस सेवा

19 मार्च 2019

सड़क हादसे में एक व्यक्ति की मौत
Rajouri

सड़क हादसे में एक व्यक्ति की मौत

19 मार्च 2019

महिला के लापता होने की दर्ज करवाई शिकायत
Rajouri

महिला के लापता होने की दर्ज करवाई शिकायत

20 मार्च 2019

गुर्दे के रोग से पीड़ित युवक को दी आर्थिक मदद
Rajouri

गुर्दे के रोग से पीड़ित युवक को दी आर्थिक मदद

20 मार्च 2019

वाहन की टक्कर से घायल युवक जम्मू रेफर
Rajouri

वाहन की टक्कर से घायल युवक जम्मू रेफर

20 मार्च 2019

किसान सम्मान निधि योजना में कई लोग नहीं कर पाए आवेदन
Rajouri

किसान सम्मान निधि योजना में कई लोग नहीं कर पाए आवेदन

20 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.