सड़क हादसे में एक की मौत

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 23 Jul 2019 02:15 AM IST
पुंछ। मेंढर से सुरनकोट के गांव सनेई की तरफ आ रही मोटर साइकिल पुंछ जम्मू राजमार्ग पर पोठा क्षेत्र में हादसे का शिकार हो जाने से उसके चालक की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। इसका पता चलने पर आसपास के लोगों ने सुरनकोट थाने में सूचना दी। पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंच कर पंचनामा भरने के बाद शव को उपजिला अस्पताल में लाकर पोस्टमार्टम करवाने के बाद शव को अंतिम संस्कार के लिए परिजनों को सौंप दिया। मृतक की पहचान साजिद अली पुत्र कबीर हुसैन निवासी दबराज मेंढर के रूप में हुई है। उसके रिश्तेदार मुसरत हुसैन शाह ने उपजिला अस्पताल प्रशासन पर समय पर एंबुलेंस प्रदान न करने का आरोप लगाया।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

