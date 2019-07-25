शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
पुंछ में कच्चा मकान गिरने से ग्रामीण सहित आधा दर्जन मवेशियों की मौत

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 25 Jul 2019 01:57 AM IST
पुंछ जिले के बफलियाज में भूस्खलन से गिरे मकान के मलबे से शव को निकालते ग्रामीण
पुंछ जिले के बफलियाज में भूस्खलन से गिरे मकान के मलबे से शव को निकालते ग्रामीण - फोटो : POONCH
कच्चा मकान गिरने से ग्रामीण
सहित छह पशुओं की मौत
पुंछ। जिले की सुरनकोट तहसील के बफलियाज क्षेत्र में भूस्खलन से एक कच्चा मकान गिर गया। इसके मलबे के नीचे दब जाने से मकान मालिक और छह पशुओं की मौत हो गई। उसकी पहचान मीर मोहम्मद निवासी बफलियाज के रूप में हुई है। सूचना पर पुलिस और स्थानीय ग्रामीणों ने राहत एवं बचाव अभियान चलाते हुए शवों को बाहर निकाला। बुधवार दोपहर करीब एक बजे सुरनकोट तहसील के गांव बफलियाज में बरिश होने लगी। इस दौरान भूस्खलन होने से मीर मोहम्मद का कच्चा मकान गिर गया। इसके नीचे दब जाने से मकान मालिक की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। घटना का पता चलते ही आसपास के लोगों और पुलिस ने राहत एवं बचाव अभियान चलाया। इस दौरान मकान मलिक के शव के अलावा पांच भेड़ों और दो भैंसों के शवों को मलबे से बाहर निकाला। पुलिस ने इस हादसे के बाद कानूनी कार्रवाई करते हुए पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव को परिजनों के हवाले कर दिए। शाम उसे गांव के कब्रिस्तान में दफना दिया गया।

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एलओसी
Jammu

J&K: पुंछ में तीसरे दिन भी पाकिस्तान कर रहा सीमा पर भारी गोलाबारी, सेना दे रही मुंहतोड़ जवाब

जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुंछ जिले में बीते तीन दिनों से पाकिस्तान द्वारा सीमा पर गोलाबारी जारी है। मंगलवार दोपहर पाक सेना ने मालती सेक्टर में भारतीय सेना की चौकियों और ग्रामीण इलाकों को निशाना बनाया।

23 जुलाई 2019

भारतीय सेना (फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पाकिस्तान ने फिर तोड़ा संघर्ष विराम, गोलीबारी में स्थानीय नागरिक की मौत

20 जुलाई 2019

jammu kashmir news
Poonch

जिला विकास आयुक्त ने सवारियों से लदी टाटा सूमो चला रहे बच्चे को पकड़ा

23 जुलाई 2019

jammu kashmir
Poonch

सड़क हादसे में एक की मौत

23 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

ऑल जम्मू कश्मीर पंचायत कांफ्रेंस के अध्यक्ष बोले, ग्राम सभा के पास हो राशि खर्च करने का पूरा अधिकार

18 जुलाई 2019

वाहन खाई में गिरने के बाद मौके पर पहुंचे आसपास के ग्रामीण
Poonch

पुंछ जिले के सलोत्री गांव में सड़क हादसा, एक की मौत,11 घायल

19 जुलाई 2019

पुंछ में पाकिस्तानी गोलाबारी में घायल ग्रामीण को पांच हजार की सहायता देते जिला विकास आयुक्त राह?
Poonch

पाकिस्तान ने पुंछ-राजोरी में गोले दागे, ग्रामीण की मौत

21 जुलाई 2019

मेंढर में साईं सखी सरवार मेले में सजी जलेबी की दुकान।
Poonch

साईं सखी सरवार की दरगाह पर मेला संपन्न

21 जुलाई 2019

पुंछ के पीपल वाले गुरुद्वारे में गुरुग्रंथ साहब ले कर जाती संगत।
Poonch

गुरुद्वारा पीपलवाला में गुरुमत समागम का आयोजन

22 जुलाई 2019

budha amarnath yatra
Poonch

बूढ़ा अमरनाथ यात्रियों की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था रहेगी कड़ी

22 जुलाई 2019

