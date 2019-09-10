शहर चुनें

आयूश विभाग ने राजा सुखदेव सिंह अस्पताल में शुरू की पंचकर्मा उपचार विधी

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 10 Sep 2019 01:03 AM IST
पुंछ। जिले में लोगों के बीच बढ़ रहे स्वदेशी उपचार आकर्षण को देखते हुए आयुष विभाग की तरफ से राजा सुख देव सिंह जिला अस्पताल में पंचकर्मा उपचार विधि शुरू की गई है। इसके माध्यम से चिकित्सकों द्वारा विभिन्न शारीरिक व्यवधानों एवं पीड़ितों को उपचार प्रदान कर रोग से निजात दिलाई जा रही है। इस बारे में आयुष के चिकित्सक खालिक अंजुम ने कहा कि पंचकर्मा पुरानी भारतीय उपचार पद्धति है जिसको यहां शुरू किए जाने के साथ ही हमारे पास हर दिन बड़ी संख्या में उपचार कराने वाले पहुंच रहे हैं। ब्यूरो
health
