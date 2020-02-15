शहर चुनें

पुलवामा हमले की बरसी पर शहीदों को दी गई श्रदांजली

Jammu and Kashmir Bureau Updated Sat, 15 Feb 2020 02:06 AM IST
पुंछ। भारत पाकिस्तान नियंत्रण रेखा से सटे इलाके में शुक्रवार को शहीद सैनिकों की पहली बरसी मनाई गई। पावरहाउस मोहल्ले स्थित हरि मेमोरियल पब्लिक स्कूल में शिक्षकों, बच्चों और युवाओं ने दो मिनट का मौन रख शहीदों को श्रदांजली अर्पित की। हैरिटेज सोसायटी के पदाधिकारियों ने शहीदों की तस्वीर पर पुष्प अर्पित किए इस मौके पर स्कूल के चेयरमैन संजीव कुमार, प्रिंसिपल मंजू शर्मा और एडवोकेट भानू प्रताप संजीव कुमार, अमित गुप्ता, सूर्यप्रकाश और गौरव शर्मा आदि मौजूद थे।
