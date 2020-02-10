शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Poonch ›   culture

सनातन धर्मसभा ने धूमधाम से मनाई गुरू रविदास जयंती,नई बस्ती में भंडारे का आयोजन

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 10 Feb 2020 12:42 AM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
पुंछ। गुरू रविदास का प्रकोशोत्सव धूमधाम से मनाया गया। इस उपलक्ष्य में गीता भवन में सनातन धर्मसभा और रविदास सभा की तरफ से कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। इसकी अध्यक्षता प्रधान सतीश सासन ने की। कार्यक्रम में सभी समुदायों के लोगों ने भाग लिया। जहां पर कीर्तन दरबार सजा कर रविदास की महिमा का गुणगान किया गया। कार्यक्रम के अंत में प्रसाद वितरित किया गया। वहीं नगर के मोहल्ला नई बस्ती में भंडारे का आयोजन भी किया गया। संवाद
विज्ञापन
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

विदेशी युवतियां
Agra

विदेशी युवतियों से देह व्यापारः बजट क्लास होटलों में घंटे के हिसाब से कमरे की होती थी बुकिंग

9 फरवरी 2020

Tom Curran
Wiki

Tom Curran

9 फरवरी 2020

Lungi Ngidi
Wiki

Lungi Ngidi

9 फरवरी 2020

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis university

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
मन के मारे...
Mere Alfaz

मन के मारे...

9 फरवरी 2020

Adil Rashid
Wiki

Adil Rashid

9 फरवरी 2020

Food

हैप्पी चॉकलेट डे 2020: बहुत ही दिलचस्प है स्वादिष्ट 'चॉकलेट' का इतिहास

9 फरवरी 2020

चॉकलेट डे 2020
चॉकलेट डे 2020
चॉकलेट डे 2020
चॉकलेट डे 2020
Food

हैप्पी चॉकलेट डे 2020: बहुत ही दिलचस्प है स्वादिष्ट 'चॉकलेट' का इतिहास

9 फरवरी 2020

culture
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

अपने भक्त द्वारा खरीदी हुई गाड़ी का परीक्षण करते हुए सीएम योगी, साथ में नगर विधायक राधा मोहन दास अग्रवाल।
Gorakhpur

वाहन चलाया तो बुरी तरह घायल हो गए थे मुख्यमंत्री योगी, भंडारे में सीखे सबक को कभी नहीं भूले

9 फरवरी 2020

परीक्षा देने से वंचित रहे अभ्यर्थी
Himachal Pradesh

एलाइड परीक्षा: दो मिनट की देरी पर नहीं देने दी अभ्यर्थियों को परीक्षा, एक ऑप्शन दिया गलत

9 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
love rashifal
Predictions

दैनिक लव राशिफल: सोमवार के दिन किन राशियों को मिलेगा प्यार और सम्मान

9 फरवरी 2020

स्वामी वासुदेवानंद सरस्वती
Prayagraj

नई दिल्ली में 19 फरवरी को हो सकती है श्रीराम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ ट्रस्ट की पहली बैठकः वासुदेवानंद

9 फरवरी 2020

राजेश पांडे बनें सोनिया।
Gorakhpur

तलाक के बाद रेलवे इंजीनियर ने कराया था लिंग परिवर्तन, तीन साल बाद रेलवे ने कबूला सच

9 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
स्वास्थ्य की जांच के लिए शिविर लगाया गया
Agra

पुलिस लाइन में लगा स्वास्थ्य शिविर, दरोगा-सिपाहियों में मिले इन बीमारियों के लक्षण

9 फरवरी 2020

SIDCUL Employee commits suicide in gadarpur
Dehradun

गदरपुर: सिडकुल कर्मचारी ने फांसी लगाकर की आत्महत्या, नहीं मिला कोई सुसाइड नोट

9 फरवरी 2020

रविदास जंयती पर लगी श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़।
Varanasi

संत रविदास जयंती: सीर गोवर्धन में लहराई 120 फीट की पताका, शुरू हुआ प्रकाशोत्सव

9 फरवरी 2020

police encounter in jalim kheda of banthara in lucknow
Lucknow

बंथरा के जालिमखेड़ा में मुठभेड़, दोनों ओर से हुई सात राउंड फायरिंग, दबोचा गया इनामी बदमाश

9 फरवरी 2020

Dehradun BJP executive will be formed before 20th February
Dehradun

देहरादून: 20 फरवरी से पहले गठित होगी भाजपा महानगर कार्यकारिणी, मांगे आवेदन 

9 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हेलीकॉप्टर
Jammu

जम्मू कश्मीरः सेना का हेलिकॉप्टर 'चीता' रियासी में हुआ क्रैश, दोनों पायलट सुरक्षित

जम्मू संभाग के रियासी में सोमवार सुबह करीब 11 बजे सेना का हेलिकॉप्टर चीता क्रैश हो गया। इस दौरान हेलिकॉप्टर सवार दोनों पायलट को सुरक्षित निकाल लिया गया। वहीं किन वजहों से हेलिकॉप्टर क्रैश हुआ इस मामले की जांच की जा रही है।

3 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
एलओसी
Jammu

जम्मू कश्मीरः एलओसी के पास हुआ धमाका, सेना का एक पोर्टर घायल

6 फरवरी 2020

मुफ्ती मोहम्मद सईद, रूबिया सईद
Jammu

रूबिया सईद मामलाः टाडा कोर्ट में सुनवाई शुरू, 24 फरवरी को न्यायालय में पेश होगा यासीन मलिक

4 फरवरी 2020

आईपीएस
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर से आईपीएस अफसरों का डेपुटेशन लेकर जाना जारी, प्रदेश में कई अहम पद हैं खाली

5 फरवरी 2020

जेएंडके बैंक
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः बैंक में गार्ड की बंदूक से अचानक हुई फायरिंग, एक नागरिक की मौत

7 फरवरी 2020

रणजी ट्रॉफी
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः कप्तान परवेज रसूल की फिरकी में फंसा त्रिपुरा, 187 रन ऑलआउट

6 फरवरी 2020

कश्मीरी सेब
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः किसानों के लिए बड़ी राहत, बासमती और सेब के नुकसान की भरपाई के लिए 102 करोड़ रुपये जारी

4 फरवरी 2020

कोरोना वायरस
Jammu

राहतः चीन से जम्मू-कश्मीर पहुंचे 21 लोग, किसी में नहीं कोरोना वायरस के लक्षण

6 फरवरी 2020

जम्मू-कश्मीर चुनाव
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में पंचों सरपंचों के 12776 पदों को भरने की भी संभावना, अप्रैल-मई में हो सकते हैं चुनाव

3 फरवरी 2020

कैंसर
Jammu

विश्व कैंसर दिवसः जम्मू-कश्मीर में तेजी से पांव पसार रहा कैंसर, दो साल में 18 हजार से अधिक की मौत

4 फरवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

बांग्लादेश ने रचा इतिहास, पहली बार जीता अंडर-19 क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप

बांग्लादेश ने पहली बार अंडर-19 क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप जीत लिया है। ये बांग्लादेश के क्रिकेट इतिहास में पहला वर्ल्ड कप का खिताब है।

9 फरवरी 2020

राशिफल 3:34

10 फरवरी राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

9 फरवरी 2020

ओडिशा बस हादसा 1:15

ओडिशा में भीषण हादसा, 11 किलोवाट बिजली के तार की चपेट में आई बस

9 फरवरी 2020

भारतीय सेना 1:26

देश के सभी टोल प्लाजा प्रबंधकों को सर्कुलर जारी, सैल्यूट के साथ होगा सेना के जवानों का सम्मान

9 फरवरी 2020

अधीर रंजन चौधरी 1:47

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 : एग्जिट पोल पर अधीर रंजन चौधरी का बयान, भाजपा पर भी साधा निशाना

9 फरवरी 2020

Related

जेएंडके बैंक
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर जेएंडके बैंक भर्ती मामलाः बैंक के उपाध्यक्ष की अग्रिम जमानत याचिका नामंजूर

4 फरवरी 2020

आईआईएम जम्मू
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः आईआईएम में पीएचडी के लिए आवेदन शुरू, 31 मार्च तक कर सकते हैं आवेदन

4 फरवरी 2020

badminton
Jammu

जेएंडके स्टेट मास्टर बैडमिंटन चैंपियनशिपः सुनील और अनिल की जोड़ी ने मारी बाजी

6 फरवरी 2020

पूर्व मंत्री अजय कुमार सडोत्रा
Jammu

नेशनल कांफ्रेंस के नेता सडोत्रा बोले- देश को मजबूत करने में युवाओं की ऊर्जा का हो प्रयोग

3 फरवरी 2020

मार्शल आर्ट
Jammu

मार्शल आर्ट में जम्मू-कश्मीर का दबदबा बरकरार, सात स्वर्ण और दो कांस्य पदक और जीते

3 फरवरी 2020

मार्शल आर्ट
Jammu

65वीं स्कूल नेशनल मार्शल आर्ट प्रतियोगिताः 37 पदक जीतकर जम्मू-कश्मीर ओवरऑल चैंपियन

4 फरवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited