मेंढर पुलिस ने शराब की 4

Jammu and Kashmir Bureau
Updated Sun, 29 Dec 2019 12:39 AM IST
मेंढर। पुलिस ने मनकोट क्षेत्र में शनिवार शाम शराब तस्कर को हिरासत में लिया है। तस्कर के पास से शराब की 48 बोतलें बरामद हुई हैं। तस्कर के खिलाफ मदक पदार्थों की तस्करी को लेकर मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया है। आरोपी की पहचान फयाज रसूल निवासी मनकोट के तौर पर हुई है। जानकारी के अनुसार शनिवार शाम मेंढर पुलिस ने मनकोट मेंढर मार्ग पर नाका लगा रखा था। इस दौरान मार्ग से गुजर रहे एक यात्री वाहन को रोका गया। इसमें सवार फयाज रसूल की जांच करने पर उसके पास से शराब की बोतलें बरामद हुईं। ब्यूरो
