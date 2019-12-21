शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Poonch ›   bijli

बिजली विभाग ने सुरनकोट में छापेमारी कर दर्जनों हिटर और बायलर जब्त किए

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 21 Dec 2019 01:21 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
पुंछ। बिजली विभाग की तरफ से शुक्रवार को सुरनकोट तहसील मुख्यालय पर छापा मार कार्रवाई की गई। इस दौरान अवैध रूप से प्रयोग किए जाने वाले दर्जनों हीटर, बायलर और अन्य बिजली उपकरण जिनसे बिजली का लोड बढ़ने से ट्रांसफार्मरों को नुकसान पहुंच रहा था, जब्त किए गए। इन उपकरणों का प्रयोग न करनेे की चेतावनी दी।
विज्ञापन
दोपहर को असिस्टेंट एग्जीक्यूटिव इंजीनियर सरफराज चौधरी की अगुवाई में एक टीम ने सुरनकोट में कार्रवाई की। इस दौरान घरों और दुकानों से हीटर, बायलर, बायलर आदि जब्त किए। एईई ने लोगों से आग्रह किया कि वह हीटर और बायलर का प्रयोग न करें। ब्यूरो
नव वर्ष में कराएँ महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक,होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Order Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

प्रदर्शन
Lucknow

नागरिकता कानून पर लखनऊ में जबरदस्त बवाल, पुलिस चौकी फूंकी, बसें व ओबी वैन जलाई, तस्वीरें

20 दिसंबर 2019

यूपी में जगह-जगह हो रहे सीएए के विरोध में प्रदर्शन
Lucknow

नागरिकता कानून: यूपी में फिर हिंसा, आज बंद रहेंगे सभी विद्यालय, परीक्षाएं निरस्त

21 दिसंबर 2019

Father And Daughter Killed in Terrible Car Accident in ramnagar photos
Dehradun

नैनीताल से घूमकर हंसी खुशी लौट रहा था परिवार, पिता और बेटी को ऐसे खींच ले गई मौत, तस्वीरें...

20 दिसंबर 2019

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Bollywood

सोहेल खान को इस वजह से घर से भागकर करनी पड़ी थी शादी, पत्नी सीमा चलाती हैं करोड़ों का करोबार

20 दिसंबर 2019

Sohail Khan and Seema
sohail khan with wife
sohail khan
Salman Khan and Sohail Khan
Bollywood

सोहेल खान को इस वजह से घर से भागकर करनी पड़ी थी शादी, पत्नी सीमा चलाती हैं करोड़ों का करोबार

20 दिसंबर 2019

Bollywood

सलमान की बहन से तलाक ले चुके पुलकित अब इस अभिनेत्री को कर रहे डेट, इस तरह किया प्यार का इजहार

20 दिसंबर 2019

pulkit kriti
Pulkit Samrat Kriti Kharbanda
Kriti Kharbanda Pulkit Samrat
shweta rohira and Pulkit Samrat
Bollywood

सलमान की बहन से तलाक ले चुके पुलकित अब इस अभिनेत्री को कर रहे डेट, इस तरह किया प्यार का इजहार

20 दिसंबर 2019

आईपीएल 2020 नीलामी
Cricket News

IPL 2020 के लिए नीलामी खत्म, पैट कमिंस सबसे महंगे खिलाड़ी, किस टीम ने किसे खरीदा?

20 दिसंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Astrology Services

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
विज्ञापन
bijli
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

अफगानिस्तान में भूकंप, कांपा उत्तर भारत
India News

पूरे उत्तर भारत में आए भूकंप के झटके, पाकिस्तान में संसद छोड़कर भागे सांसद

21 दिसंबर 2019

मेरठ मुजफ्फरनगर और बिजनौर में भारी बवाल
Meerut

बवाल की तस्वीरें: हिंसा में जल उठा मेरठ-मुजफ्फरनगर और बिजनौर, सात की मौत, वाहनों में लगाई आग

21 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
गोरखपुर में आज हुए हिंसक प्रदर्शन को रोका जा सकता था
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में न होती हिंसा, अगर ये 5 सबूत नजरअंदाज न करती पुलिस, एकलौती गलती ले डूबी

20 दिसंबर 2019

astrology
Astrology

नए साल 2020 में सबसे ज्यादा किस्मत वाली रहेंगी ये 4 राशियां, होने जा रहा है ये बड़ा फायदा

20 दिसंबर 2019

जामा मस्जिद (फाइल फोटो)
Education

क्या है दिल्ली की मशहूर जामा मस्जिद का असली नाम, जानें इसका इतिहास

20 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
bigg boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: शहनाज नहीं इस कंटेस्टेंट पर आया सिद्धार्थ का दिल, बोले- 'मुझे तुम पसंद हो'!

20 दिसंबर 2019

Police arrested people behind violence in Lucknow.
Lucknow

ये हैं लखनऊ में भड़की हिंसा के गुनहगार, 112 उपद्रवियों को लिया गया हिरासत में, तस्वीरें

20 दिसंबर 2019

लखनऊ हिंसा
Lucknow

ईंट-पत्थर, पेट्रोल बम से लैस उपद्रवियों के आगे धरी रह गई प्रशासन की तैयारी

20 दिसंबर 2019

कुलदीप सेंगर
Delhi NCR

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म कांडः मरने तक जेल में रहेगा सेंगर, पीड़िता को देगा 25 लाख का मुआवजा

20 दिसंबर 2019

best government scheme for investment Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme earn money
Personal Finance

इस सरकारी योजना के नियम में हुआ बदलाव, बेटी के नाम निवेश कर मिलेंगे 73 लाख रुपये

20 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

फाइल फोटो
Jammu

भूकंप के झटकों से सहमा जम्मू-कश्मीर, घरों-कार्यलयों से निकलकर सड़क पर इकट्ठा हुए लोग

जम्मू कश्मीर में शाम करीब पांच बजकर दस मिनट पर भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। झटके काफी तेज थे। इस दौरान ऑफिस, दुकान, शॉपिंगमॉल में मौजूद लोग व कर्मचारी सड़कों पर निकल आए। जम्मू संभाग के कई इलाकों में भी भूकंप के झटकों से लोग सहम उठे।

20 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
स्कूलों की टाइमिंग बदली
Jammu

जम्मू संभाग में बढ़ती ठंड को देखते हुए सोमवार से स्कूलों का बदला समय, 30 से होंगी छुट्टियां

20 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः आवासीय गणना एक जून से, 15 जुलाई तक पूरी होगी प्रक्रिया, अधिसूचना जारी

20 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Business

जम्मू-कश्मीरः आवासीय क्षेत्र में चल रहीं 23 प्लास्टिक उत्पादन यूनिटों को पीसीबी का नोटिस

20 दिसंबर 2019

रवींद्र रैना
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः विकास क्रांति का हिस्सा बनें बीडीसी अध्यक्ष, जन आकांक्षाएं पूरी करेंः रवींद्र रैना

20 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़ी नशा तस्कर हसीना, कई बार खाकी को दे चुकी थी गच्चा

19 दिसंबर 2019

केंद्रीय पर्यटन राज्य मंत्री (स्वतंत्र प्रभार) प्रहलाद पटेल
Jammu

जम्मू की सुंदरता से अनजान है दुनिया, प्रदेश को सरकार बनाएगी वैश्विक पर्यटन स्थलः प्रहलाद पटेल

19 दिसंबर 2019

कार्यक्रम के दौरान बच्चों के साथ सेना की एयर डिफेंस रेजीमेंट के जवान
Jammu

अनंतनागः सेना ने बढ़ाया बच्चों का मनोबल, जवानों के बीच खुद को पाकर गदगद हुए नौनिहाल

19 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मूः गंदे पानी की सप्लाई पर सरकार को हाईकोर्ट का नोटिस

19 दिसंबर 2019

एलओसी
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: बॉर्डर पर कम नहीं हुआ बैट का आतंक, घने कोहरे में फिर हमले के इनपुट

18 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

नागरिकता कानून के खिलाफ दिल्ली के जामा मस्जिद क्षेत्र में प्रदर्शन, पुलिस पर किया गया पथराव

दिल्ली में नागरिकता कानून के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन हिंसक हो गया। जामा मस्जिद क्षेत्र के पास विरोध प्रदर्शन के दौरान एक कार में भी आग लगा दी गई।

20 दिसंबर 2019

राशिफल 3:14

21 दिसंबर राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

20 दिसंबर 2019

कुलदीप सेंगर 4:01

कैसे एक मामले ने सेंगर को पहुंचाया जेल ? उन्नाव पीड़िता को मिला इंसाफ और कुलदीप सेंगर को उम्र कैद

20 दिसंबर 2019

तैमूर 1:54

सैफ और करीना ने ऐसे मनाया तैमूर का तीसरा बर्थडे, पार्टी में शामिल हुए कई सितारे

20 दिसंबर 2019

भूकंप 1:29

मिनट भर में कई बार कांपी धरती, दिल्ली-NCR समेत उत्तर भारत में भूकंप के झटके

20 दिसंबर 2019

Related

महबूबा मुफ्ती
Jammu

प्रधानमंत्री से महबूबा मुफ्ती की बेटी का सवाल,...लोकतंत्र के तत्त्व से वंचित क्यों रखा जा रहा

17 दिसंबर 2019

जेपी नड्डा, नरेंद्र मोदी और अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

शाह-नड्डा मिलकर तय करेंगे जम्मू-कश्मीर में भाजपा का नया अध्यक्ष, इसी महीने होगा एलान

17 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Automobiles

जम्मू-कश्मीरः इन तीनों टोल प्लाजा पर फास्टैग अनिवार्य, उल्लंघन करने पर वसूला जाएगा दोगुना शुल्क

17 दिसंबर 2019

पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं और लोगों से मिले सांसद जुगल किशोर
Jammu

सांसद जुगल किशोर ने पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ की बैठक, संसदीय क्षेत्र में लोगों से की मुलाकात

20 दिसंबर 2019

महबूबा मुफ्ती
Jammu

महबूबा से मुलाकात पर अटकी पीडीपी की सियासत, मंद पड़ चुकी हैं सियासी गतिविधियां

16 दिसंबर 2019

एलओसी
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः केरी सेक्टर में पाकिस्तान ने किया संघर्षविराम का उल्लंघन, गोलाबारी में दो जवान घायल

14 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited