Hindi News ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Poonch ›   समाज कल्याण विभाग ने जिले के नियंत्रण रेखा से सटे क्षेत्रों के 15 दिव्यांगों को स्कूटियां प्रदान की

समाज कल्याण विभाग ने जिले के नियंत्रण रेखा से सटे क्षेत्रों के 15 दिव्यांगों को स्कूटियां प्रदान की

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 15 Feb 2019 01:14 AM IST
पुंछ। जिला समाज कल्याण विभाग की तरफ से जिले के भारत पाकिस्तान नियंत्रण रेखा के आसपास के क्षेत्रों के 15 दिव्यांगों को स्कूटियां प्रदान की गईं। नगर स्थित जिला विकास आयुक्त कार्यालय के पास समारोह समें बड़ी संख्या में दिव्यांगों, उनके परिजनों एवं गणयमान्य नागरिकों ने भाग लिया। इस समारोह की अध्यक्षता विभाग के जिला अधिकारी मोहम्मद शकील ने की, जबकि जिला विकास आयुक्त पुंछ राहुल यादव मुख्य अतिथि रहे।
