पोषण पखवाड़े पर जागरूकता कार्यक्रम का आयोजन

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 12 Mar 2019 01:18 AM IST
पुंछ। जिला सोशल वेलफेेयर विभाग की तरफ से सोमवार को मंडी कस्बे में केंद्र सरकार की तरफ से आयोजित पोषण पखवाड़ा पर एक जागरूकता कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। इसमें बड़ी संख्या में क्षेत्र के पंचों, सरपंचों, सामाजिक संगठनों के सदस्यों ने भाग लिया। कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता आईसीडीएस प्रोजेक्ट के इंचार्ज नसीम बट्टी ने की। उन्होंने पोषण पखवाड़े के बारे में लोगों को जानकारी दी। विभाग की न्यूट्रिशन एक्पर्सट ताजीम मीर ने उपस्थित लोगों को बच्चों और महिलाओं में बढ़ रही कुपोशण की समस्या के बारे में जानकारी दी। ब्यूरो
