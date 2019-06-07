शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Poonch ›   झमा झम वर्षा और ओलावृष्टी से पुंछ में लोगों को गर्मी से मिली राहत,मोसम भी हुआ सुहाना

झमा झम वर्षा और ओलावृष्टी से पुंछ में लोगों को गर्मी से मिली राहत,मोसम भी हुआ सुहाना

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 07 Jun 2019 01:44 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
पुंछ। पुंछ नगर में वीरवार को झमाझम बारिश के साथ ओलावृष्टि हुई। इससे शहर और आसपास के इलाकों का मौसम सुहाना हो गया। जोरदार बारिश से गर्मी पूरी तरह छू मंत्र हो गई है। हालांकि अचानक शुरू हुई जोरदार वर्षा के कारण लोगों को घरों के बाहर आवाजाही करने में काफी मुश्किलों का सामना करना पड़ा।
गौरतलब है कि जिले में पिछले काफी दिनों से मौसम के साफ बने रहने और तेज धूप के खिले होने से लगातार तापमान में भारी बढ़ोतरी से हर कोई मारे गर्मी से बुरी तरह परेशान हो रहा था। इस बीच आज सुबह करीब साढ़े दस बजे अचानक झमाझम बारिश होने लगी थी, जिसके साथ ही बीच में भारी मात्रा में ओले भी गिरने लगे थे, जिससे मौसम ठंडा होने से लोगों में खुशी की लहर दौड़ गई। सुबह शुरू हुई यह बारिश शाम तीन बजे तक जारी रही।

Recommended

Bollywood

शादी ना करके भी खुश हैं एकता कपूर समेत ये 15 स्टार्स, सलमान बोले-'भरोसा ही उठ गया'

6 जून 2019

एकता कपूर
Nagma
tabu
sushmita sen
Bollywood

शादी ना करके भी खुश हैं एकता कपूर समेत ये 15 स्टार्स, सलमान बोले-'भरोसा ही उठ गया'

6 जून 2019

Cricket News

World Cup 2019 के पहले ही मैच में रोहित ने जड़ा शतक, सचिन-गांगुली को पीछे छोड़ बना डाले कई रिकॉर्ड

6 जून 2019

रोहित शर्मा
रोहित शर्मा
रोहित शर्मा
Rohit Sharma
Cricket News

World Cup 2019 के पहले ही मैच में रोहित ने जड़ा शतक, सचिन-गांगुली को पीछे छोड़ बना डाले कई रिकॉर्ड

6 जून 2019

rbi removes charges on rtgs and neft to push digital payments
Personal Finance

आरबीआई ने दिया तोहफा, RTGS और NEFT करने पर नहीं लगेगा शुल्क

6 जून 2019

गाड़ी का नंबर भी बदल सकता है आपका भाग्य- जानें अपनी कार और मोटरसाइकिल का लकी नंबर
Astrology

गाड़ी का नंबर भी बदल सकता है आपका भाग्य- जानें अपनी कार और मोटरसाइकिल का लकी नंबर
Bollywood

सलमान खान ने अपने बॉडीगार्ड को सरेआम जड़ा थप्पड़, अब शेरा ने बताया आखिर क्या हुआ था

6 जून 2019

salman khan
Salman Khan
salman khan with shera
salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान खान ने अपने बॉडीगार्ड को सरेआम जड़ा थप्पड़, अब शेरा ने बताया आखिर क्या हुआ था

6 जून 2019

Bollywood

सलमान खान ने 'भारत' के प्रीमियर में सरेआम अपने बॉडीगार्ड को जड़ा थप्पड़, इस वजह से आया गुस्सा

6 जून 2019

salman khan
Salman Khan
Arbaaz Khan, Salman Khan
salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान खान ने 'भारत' के प्रीमियर में सरेआम अपने बॉडीगार्ड को जड़ा थप्पड़, इस वजह से आया गुस्सा

6 जून 2019

Bollywood

शादी के 6 महीने बाद प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने खोला राज, 'आखिर क्यों चुना 10 साल छोटा पति?'

6 जून 2019

priyanka chopra and nick jonas
priyanka chopra
priyanka chopra, nick jonas
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas
Bollywood

शादी के 6 महीने बाद प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने खोला राज, 'आखिर क्यों चुना 10 साल छोटा पति?'

6 जून 2019

दूर होगी रिश्तों की दरार, बढ़ेगा जीवनसाथी का प्यार
Astrology

दूर होगी रिश्तों की दरार, बढ़ेगा जीवनसाथी का प्यार
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

मिशन कश्मीर को रफ्तार देने के लिए जल्द आ सकते हैं शाह, शुरू हो चुकी तैयारी

6 जून 2019

vijay kalantri
India News

3334 करोड़ के बकायेदार उद्योगपति विजय कलंत्री डिफाल्टर घोषित

6 जून 2019

निर्मला सीतारमण (फाइल फोटो)
India News

वित्त मंत्री बनने के बाद निर्मला का पहला विदेश दौरा, जी-20 समिट के लिए जाएंगी जापान

6 जून 2019

उमा भारती
India News

पार्टी में ‘गंगा’ पर अहम भूमिका निभाएंगी उमा भारती, शाह के साथ हुई लंबी मंत्रणा

6 जून 2019

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (फाइल फोटो)
Rest of World

खशोगी की हत्या के बाद ट्रंप ने दी सऊदी को परमाणु तकनीक

6 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
naveen jain suicide
Delhi NCR

भाजपा नेता ने मां के सामने गोली मारकर की खुदकुशी, सुसाइड नोट में बताई वजह

6 जून 2019

राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ
Opinion

वर्षों की रणनीति से बना चक्रव्यूह : मोदी की सभाओं में आई भीड़ का मुकाबला कोई नेता नहीं कर सकता

5 जून 2019

world environment day 2019 European countries pollution effect Himalayan Ecosystem
Dehradun

विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस: यूरोपीय देशों के प्रदूषण से बिगड़ रही हिमालय की पारिस्थितिकी, शोध में सामने आई बात

5 जून 2019

एशिया के सबसे ऊंचे वृक्ष की समाधि
Dehradun

यहां बनी है एशिया के सबसे ऊंचे पेड़ की समाधि, आकर्षण का केंद्र है 208 साल का यह महावृक्ष

5 जून 2019

विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस
Blog

पर्यावरण दिवस पर जरूर लें ये 20 संकल्प ताकि शुद्ध हवा में सांस ले सकें हमारी पीढ़ियां

6 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Amit Shah Great Preparation in Kashmir through Delimitation in Kashmir
Jammu

राज्य की सत्ता में कश्मीर का वर्चस्व खत्म करने की तैयारी, परिसीमन से खत्म होगा राजनीतिक असंतुलन

राज्य में विधानसभा क्षेत्रों के परिसीमन से राजनीतिक असंतुलन खत्म होगा। जम्मू और कश्मीर में सीटों का बंटवारा क्षेत्रफल के हिसाब से हुआ तो यहां विधानसभा की कई सीटें बढ़ सकती हैं

5 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
delimitation in jammu kashmir, six assembly should increase in jammu division: Chaudhary Lal Singh
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: परिसीमन मामले चौधरी लाल सिंह बोले, तत्काल जम्मू संभाग में बढ़े छह विधानसभा सीटें

6 जून 2019

rainfall in jammu kashmir, temprature hike in jammu city
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर के कई हिस्सों में बारिश,जम्मू में तपिश का सिलसिला जारी

6 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

अमरनाथ यात्रा के बाद होगा जम्मू-कश्मीर में विधानसभा चुनाव तारीखों का एलान

5 जून 2019

आतंकी ठिकाना
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पुंछ के जंगलों में आतंकियों का ठिकाना हुआ ध्वस्त, हथियार व कारतूस बरामद

4 जून 2019

मौसम से परेशान लोग
Jammu

जम्मू संभाग में भीषण गर्मी के साथ बिजली कटौती की मार, कश्मीर में जमकर बरसा पानी...

4 जून 2019

जंगल में लगी आग
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पुंछ के मनकोट और बालाकोट सेक्टर में सीमा पर लगी आग, हो रहे जोरदार धमाके

1 जून 2019

state advisory committee approved fifty new colleges for jammu kashmir state
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में खुलेंगे 50 नए डिग्री कालेज, एसएसी की बैठक में मिली मंजूरी

1 जून 2019

महिला ने पुलस्त नदी में छलांग लगा कर जान दी,पुलिस ने शव बरामद किया
Poonch

महिला ने पुलस्त नदी में छलांग लगा कर जान दी,पुलिस ने शव बरामद किया

5 जून 2019

bjp jammu kashmir to conduct Vijay rallies from jammu to ladakh after winning the lok sabha election
Jammu

जम्मू से लद्दाख तक विजय रैली निकाल भाजपा प्रकट करेगी मतदाताओं का आभार

31 मई 2019

Recommended Videos

कैबिनेट बैठक में नहीं पहुंचकर नवजोत सिद्धू ने की बगावत, अमरिंदर पर साधा निशाना

नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू ने अब कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह के खिलाफ खुली बगावत कर दी है। वह कैबिनेट की बैठक में नहीं आए और बड़ा बयान देकर सभी को चौंका दिया। सुनिए सिद्धू का बयान।

6 जून 2019

कैच 0:22

सैल्यूट ठोकने वाले गेंदबाज शेल्डन कॉटरेल ने पकड़ा ऐसा कैच जिसने देखा देखता रह गया

6 जून 2019

ममता बनर्जी 3:58

आंध्र प्रदेश में जगनमोहन को कुर्सी तक पहुंचाने वाले प्रशांत किशोर अब दीदी के लिए बनाएंगे रणनीति

6 जून 2019

लोकसभा mp 5:04

सनी देओल, नुसरत जहां, अमित शाह समेत ये हैं वो चेहरे जो संसद में दिखेंगे पहली बार

6 जून 2019

वल्ड कप 0:54

वर्ल्ड कप मुकाबले में गेंदबाज शेल्डन कॉटरेल का जलवा, विकेट लेने पर मनाते हैं अनोखा जश्न

6 जून 2019

Related

भाजपा
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में विधानसभा क्षेत्र स्तर पर रैलियों से चुनाव अभियान शुरू करेगी भाजपा

1 जून 2019

सुरक्षाबलों ने सुरनकोट में आतंकी ठिकाना ध्वस्त कर पिस्टल और गोलियां बरामद की
Poonch

सुरक्षाबलों ने सुरनकोट में आतंकी ठिकाना ध्वस्त कर पिस्टल और गोलियां बरामद की

5 जून 2019

डी जी पी दिलबाग सिंह मेंढर दोरे पर पहुंचे,दो भवनों का उदघाटन किया
Poonch

डी जी पी दिलबाग सिंह मेंढर दोरे पर पहुंचे,दो भवनों का उदघाटन किया

4 जून 2019

झमा झम वर्षा और ओलावृष्टी ने पुंछ वासियों को गर्मी से दिलाई राहत
Poonch

झमा झम वर्षा और ओलावृष्टी ने पुंछ वासियों को गर्मी से दिलाई राहत

4 जून 2019

Lok Sabha Chunav 2019 Result News Update jammu kashmir: mehbooba mufti anantnag amit shah
Jammu

अनंतनाग सीट हारने के बाद बोलीं महबूबा, कांग्रेस के पास भी हो एक अमित शाह

23 मई 2019

रविंद्र रैना, भाजपा के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष
Jammu

भाजपा की जम्मू-कश्मीर में होगी अगली सरकार, 370 को जल्द हटाने को प्रतिबद्ध: रैना

26 मई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.