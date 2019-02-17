शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Poonch ›   जिला विकास आयुक्त ने पहाड़ी होस्टल का दोरा किया,खेलो इंडिया के अंतरगत खेलों का सामानि वितरित किया

जिला विकास आयुक्त ने पहाड़ी होस्टल का दोरा किया,खेलो इंडिया के अंतरगत खेलों का सामानि वितरित किया

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 17 Feb 2019 01:34 AM IST
पुंछ। जिला विकास आयुक्त पुंछ राहुल यादव ने शनिवार को नगर के निकटवर्ती कनूईयां गांव स्थित पहाड़ी हॉस्टल का दोरा किया। इस दौरान बच्चों से मुलाकात कर उनसे खेलों में भाग लेने का आह्वान किया। वहीं, खेलो इंडिया योजना के अंतर्गत खेल का सामान भेंट किया और हॉस्टल प्रशासन को बच्चों को खाने पीने के लिए उचित एवं पोष्टिक आहार देने के साथ साफ-सफाई की ओर ध्यान देने के निर्देश दिए। डीसी ने बच्चों से भी स्वच्छता बनाए रखने के साथ खेलों में हिस्सा लेने को कहा।
