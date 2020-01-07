शहर चुनें

सड़क हादसे में एसपीओ घायल

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 07 Jan 2020 12:24 AM IST
कठुआ। नगरी मार्ग पर सोमवार शाम हुए सड़क हादसे में एसपीओ गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया, जिसे उपचार के लिए जीएमसी कठुआ लाया गया। जानकारी के अनुसार चन्नग्रां-नगरी मार्ग पर अज्ञात वाहन ने बाइक को टक्कर मार दी, जिसमें बाइक सवार एसपीओ गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। स्थानीय लोगों की मदद से उसे जीएमसी कठुआ लाया गया, जहां उपचार जारी है। घायल की पहचान मदन लाल (42) पुत्र इंद्रजीत सिंह निवासी चक्क दराब खां के रूप में हुई है। घायल के अनुसार वह ड्यूटी पर नगरी जा रहा था।
