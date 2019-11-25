शहर चुनें

कार-बाइक की टक्कर में दो घायल

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 25 Nov 2019 12:03 AM IST
कठुआ। शनिवार की देर रात हुई कार-बाइक की टक्कर में दो लोग घायल हो गए। घायलों को उपचार के लिए राजकीय मेडिकल कॉलेज कठुआ में भर्ती करवाया गया।
घायलों की पहचान अशोक कुमार व वीणा देवी निवासी कालीबड़ी (कठुआ) के रूप में हुई है। कालीबड़ी के पास सर्विस लेन में बाइक को कार ने जोरदार टक्कर मार दी। इसमें बाइक सवार दो लोग हो गए। घायलों को स्थानीय लोगों की सहायता से उपचार के लिए जीएमसी कठुआ में भर्ती करवाया गया। पुलिस ने कार चालक को हिरासत में लेकर व मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।
