हीरानगर में भुक्की सहित एक गिरफ्तार

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 23 Sep 2019 01:18 AM IST
हीरानगर। हीरानगर पुलिस ने एक नाके के दौरान स्कूटी चालक युवक से साढ़े तीन किलो भुक्की बरामद की है। जानकारी के अनुसार छन्न खत्रियां के नजदीक एसएचओ विजय शर्मा ने सूचना मिलने पर टीम के साथ नाका लगा कर वाहनों की जांच शुरू की। इस दौरान एक स्कूटी की जांच करने पर साढ़े तीन किलो भुक्की बरामद हुई। जवानों ने तुरंत चालक को हिरासत में ले लिया। आरोपी की पहचान रिशव निवासी राजबाग के रूप में हुई है। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है।
crime
