उपजिला अस्पताल में स्वास्थ्य सुविधाओं का लिया जायजा

उपजिला अस्पताल में स्वास्थ्य सुविधाओं का लिया जायजा

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 17 Mar 2019 01:14 AM IST
कठुआ। एसडीएम बनी जोगिंद्र सिंह जसरोटिया ने शनिवार को सब डिवीजन के उपजिला अस्पताल बनी का औचक निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने बीएमओ बनी से उपजिला अस्पताल में स्वास्थय सुविधाओं की जानकारी ली। एसडीएम ने अस्पताल में आए हुए मरीजों से भी जानकारी ली। उन्होंने बीएमओ को निर्देश दिए कि दूर दराज इलाकों से बनी अस्पताल में पहुंचने वाले लोगों को निराश न लौटना पड़े लिहाजा स्वास्थ्य सुविधाओं का उचित इंतजाम सुनिश्चित किया जाए। उन्होंने लोगों को भी आश्वस्त किया कि सीमित संसाधनों के साथ भी बेहतर स्वास्थ्य सुविधाएं देने की कोशिश की जाएगी। ब्यूरो
