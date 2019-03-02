शहर चुनें

आज भी बंद रहेंगे आईबी से छह किलोमीटर दायरे के सभी स्कूल

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 02 Mar 2019 12:59 AM IST
कठुआ। अंतरराष्ट्रीय सीमा पर तनावपूर्ण हालात के मद्देनजर जिला कठुआ की हीरानगर सब डिवीजन में आईबी से सटे निजी और सरकारी स्कूल शनिवार को भी बंद रहेंगे। जिला उपायुक्त रोहित खजूरिया ने बताया कि शनिवार को आईबी से छह किलोमीटर दायरे के सभी स्कूलों को बंद रखने के निर्देश जारी किए गए हैं। सोमवार को अवकाश है जिसके बाद मंगलवार को आईबी से सटे इन स्कूलों में कक्षाएं बहाल कर दी जाएंगी। ज्ञात रहे कि बुधवार से भारत पाकिस्तान के बीच तनातनी बढ़ने के बाद वीरवार से आईबी के स्कूलों को एहतियातन बंद रखा गया है। ब्यूरो
फाइल
पाकिस्तान ने नापाक हरकत जारी रखते हुए शुक्रवार को एलओसी पर भारी गोलाबारी की। सेना की अग्रिम पोस्टों के साथ ही रिहायशी इलाकों को निशाना बनाकर गोले दागे। इसमें कई मकानों को क्षति पहुंची है।

