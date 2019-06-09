शहर चुनें

Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Kathua ›   मंदरोड़ में भूखे में लगी आग

मंदरोड़ में भूखे में लगी आग

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 09 Jun 2019 02:12 AM IST
बसोहली। तहसील महानपुर के अंतर्गत पूंडा पंचायत के मदरोड मोहडे़ में भूसे में आग लग गई। इस कारण करीब 10 क्विंटल भूसा राख हो गया। इससे पहले कि लोग इस आग पर काबू पाने का प्रयास करते, वह राख हो गया। भूसे के मालिक आंचल सिंह ने बताया कि मवेशियो के लिए 25 बोरियों में भूसे को रखा था। मगर आग से राख हो गया। पीड़ित ने प्रशासन से इस संदर्भ में मुआवजे की मांग की है।
