J&K: CRPF कैंप पर आतंकी हमले की कोशिश नाकाम, फायरिंग के बाद भागे आतंकी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 09:21 AM IST
जम्मू और कश्मीर की राजधानी श्रीनगर में बड़े आतंकी हमले की साजिश को सेना ने नाकाम कर दिया है। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक आतंकियों का निशाना केंद्रीय रिजर्व पुलिस बल (सीआरपीएफ) कैंप था। प्राप्त जानकारी के मुताबिक AK-47 के साथ दो आतंकी भागने में कामयाब रहे। घटना सुबह 4.30 बजे हुई। बताया जा रहा है कि सेना के जवानों की जवाबी कार्रवाई के बाद दो हथियारबंद आतंकी भागने में सफल रहे।

आतंकियों की ओर से सेना के कैंप पर हमला सुंजवां में हुआ है, जहां जवानों ने आतंकियों को ढेर कर दिया, लेकिन सेना के कई जवान शहीद हो गए। रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक करीब 35 घंटे चले ऑपरेशन में तीन आतंकियों को मार गिराया गया। यह हमला आतंकी संगठन जैश-ए-मोहम्मद ने करवाया था। 
 
सूत्रों का कहना है कि हमला करने से पहले आतंकियों ने कई दिनों तक सुंजवां इलाके में गुजारे हैं। आतंकियों के सुंजवां इलाके में ही किसी के घर रुकने होने की आशंका है। इसका पता लगाने के लिए खुफिया तंत्र लगा हुआ है। लेकिन अभी तक कोई जानकारी नहीं मिली है।
For the execution of the Sunjwan attack, the terrorists have purchased army uniforms from Jammu
Jammu

सुंजवां हमला: आतंकियों ने जम्मू से खरीदी थी सेना की वर्दी, भारतीय जवानों की तरह बनाया था हुलिया

सुंजवां बिग्रेड के आसपास कई दुकानें हैं जहां सेना से जुड़ा सामान बिकता है। इसमें सेना की वर्दी तक शामिल हैं।

12 फरवरी 2018

kalbe sadiq demanded modern education for muslim students
Lucknow

मुझे हिंदुओं से नहीं, मुस्लिमों से प्रॉब्लम हुई: कल्बे सादिक

11 फरवरी 2018

11 फरवरी 2018

jammu sunjwan army camp attack, para commando and police on job
Jammu

जम्मू सुंजवां हमलाः धरती से लेकर आसमान तक थी आतंकियों के खात्मे की तैयारी

12 फरवरी 2018

12 फरवरी 2018

naresh agrawal use controversial word for pm modi
Lucknow

नरेश अग्रवाल के बिगड़े बोल, पीएम मोदी के लिए किया जाति सूचक शब्द का इस्तेमाल

11 फरवरी 2018

11 फरवरी 2018

Salman Husaini Nadwi expelled from AIMPLB.
Lucknow

अयोध्या में मंदिर का समर्थन करने पर बर्खास्त हुए नदवी बोले, AIMPLB में तानाशाही

12 फरवरी 2018

12 फरवरी 2018

sujwan attack jammu injured lady delivered a baby
Jammu

सुंजवां आतंकी हमलाः खौफ, दर्द और दहशत के बीच मुस्कुराई नन्ही जिंदगी

12 फरवरी 2018

12 फरवरी 2018

rain cause electricity problem
Jhansi

बारिश के साथ ओले, बिजली गिरी और फटा पहाड़

12 फरवरी 2018

12 फरवरी 2018

National Investigation Agency team at Sunjwan Army Camp at Jammu
Jammu

सुंजवां हमलाः सेना के कैंप पर पहुंची NIA टीम, जवानों से स्थिति के बारे में ली जानकारी

12 फरवरी 2018

12 फरवरी 2018

JDU declared not to contest Bihar byelections Jitan Ram Manjhi claims for Jahanabad seat
Bihar

बिहार में जदयू नहीं लड़ेगा उपचुनाव, मांझी ने दिए एनडीए छोड़ने के संकेत

10 फरवरी 2018

10 फरवरी 2018

Bihar jdu mla sarfaraj ahmad resigns from assembly says Tejashwi Yadav
Bihar

उपचुनाव से पहले दिग्गज नेता ने छोड़ा नीतीश का साथ, तेजस्वी बोले- अभी लगेंगे और झटके

10 फरवरी 2018

10 फरवरी 2018

सुंजुवान में आतंकियों से लोहा ले रहे जवानों की स्थानीय लोगों ने ऐसे की मदद

जम्मू के सुंजुवान में आर्मी कैम्प पर हुए हमले में आतंकियों से लोहा ले रहे जवानों की मदद के लिए स्थानीय लोग आगे आए और उनके लिए खाने-नाश्ते का इंतजाम किया।

11 फरवरी 2018

terrorists attack on sunjwan army camp in jammu 3:16

जम्मू में सेना के कैंप पर आतंकी हमला, JCO और जवान शहीद हुए

10 फरवरी 2018

10 फरवरी 2018

National conference mla akbar lone raised Pakistan zindabad slogan in jk assembly 3:09

विधानसभा में लगाए 'पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद' के नारे, कहा, मैं पहले मुसलमान हूं

10 फरवरी 2018

10 फरवरी 2018

Age relaxation to J&K students for UPSC discontinued Omar says we are demoralising 1:58

विनय कटियार पर यूं भड़के उमर अब्दुल्ला, बजरंग दल वाले सुन नहीं पाएंगे

9 फरवरी 2018

9 फरवरी 2018

THOUSANDS FLOCK TO PAY LAST TRIBUTE TO MARTYR BABBAR AHMAD IN KASHMIR 1:03

देश के बेटे के जनाजे में उमड़ी भीड़ को देख सकते में आए घाटी के आतंकी

7 फरवरी 2018

7 फरवरी 2018

all details about fidayeen attack in jammu and kashmir
Jammu

सुंजवां हमलाः जानें कब-कब आतंकियों ने बनाया है सेना के कैंपों को निशाना

12 फरवरी 2018

12 फरवरी 2018

sujwan attack jammu injured lady delivered a baby
Jammu

सुंजवां आतंकी हमलाः खौफ, दर्द और दहशत के बीच मुस्कुराई नन्ही जिंदगी

12 फरवरी 2018

12 फरवरी 2018

jammu and kashmir rajnath singh sunjwan attack terrorist attack on army camp
India News

J&K: सुंजवां में कैंप पर आतंकी हमला, राजनाथ बोले- जारी अभियान के बारे में कुछ कहना ठीक नहीं

11 फरवरी 2018

11 फरवरी 2018

jammu sunjawn atack, terrorist adopted the formula for attacking in morning
Jammu

जम्मू सुंजवां हमलाः आतंकियों ने फिर अपनाया भोर में हमला करने का फार्मूला

10 फरवरी 2018

10 फरवरी 2018

attack in the army camp, the ruckus in the j&k assembly
Jammu

आतंकियों की घुसपैठ कराने में रोहिंग्या मुसलमानों का हाथ? विधानसभा में लगे 'पाक जिंदाबाद' के नारे

10 फरवरी 2018

10 फरवरी 2018

Supreme Court to hear case against Army jawans in Shopian, Jammu-Kashmir
India News

सेना के जवानों के खिलाफ एफआईआर के मामले में सुनवाई करेगी सुप्रीम कोर्ट

10 फरवरी 2018

10 फरवरी 2018

