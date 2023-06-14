जम्मू-कश्मीर में भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए हैं। भूकंप की तीव्रता 4.3 रही। मिली जानकारी के मुताबित देर रात 2 बजकर 20 मिनट में भूकंप के झटके महसूस किये हैं। राष्ट्रीय भूकंप विज्ञान केंद्र के मुताबिक भूकंप की तीव्रता रिक्टर स्केल पर 4.3 मापी गई है। जम्मू-कश्मीर के कटरा से 81 किलोमीटर दूर भूकंप के झटके महसूस किये गये हैं।

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter Scale hit 81km ENE of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir at around 2.20 am today: National Centre for Seismology pic.twitter.com/eGmkgkylz6