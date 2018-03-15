AMMK होगी दिनाकरन की पार्टी, तमिलनाडु की राजनीति में जुड़ा नया नाम

#FLASH Amma Makkal Munetra Kazhagam will be the name of my party: TTV Dinakaran. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/Qj076jOSKx— ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2018
We will win all upcoming elections from now by using latest name and party flag, we will also try to retrieve the two leaves symbol, till then will use cooker symbol: #TTVDinakaran pic.twitter.com/t042kq9Tp3— ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2018
यूपी उपचुनावों में जीत से उत्साहित समाजवादी पार्टी के मुखिया अखिलेश यादव बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती से मिलने पहुंचे। यह मुलाकात मायावती के आवास पर बुधवार को हुई।
15 मार्च 2018