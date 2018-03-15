शहर चुनें

AMMK होगी दिनाकरन की पार्टी, तमिलनाडु की राजनीति में जुड़ा नया नाम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, तमिलनाडु Updated Thu, 15 Mar 2018 11:51 AM IST
तमिलनाडु की राजनीति में एक नई पार्टी का नाम शामिल हो गया है। AIADMK के बागी और आरके नगर से निर्दलीय विधायक टीटीवी दिनाकरन ने अपनी नई पार्टी के नाम की घोषणा कर दी। दिनाकरन की नई पार्टी का नाम अम्मा मक्कल मुन्नेत्र कड़गम पार्टी (AMMK) होगा।
इस मौके पर दिनाकरन ने कहा कि हम अपनी नई पार्टी के झंडे और नाम का प्रयोग करते हुए आने वाले सभी चुनाव जीतेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि वो पार्टी के दो पत्तियों वाले चिन्ह को दोबारा प्राप्त करने की कोशिश करेंगे। जब तक पत्तियों वाला चिन्ह नहीं मिलता, पार्टी 'कूकर' को चिन्ह मानकर चुनाव लड़ेगी।  

आपको बता दें कि तमिलनाडु के आरके नगर विधानसभा उपचुनाव में शशिकला के भतीजे टीटीवी दिनाकरन ने जीत हासिल की थी। दिनाकरन की इस जीत से तमिलनाडु की सियासत में अनिश्चितताओं का दौर शुरू होना निश्चित था। दिनाकरन ने एक तीर से दो शिकार किए थे।

सबसे पहले तो दिनाकरन ने यह सुनिश्चित किया था कि अन्नाद्रमुक का चुनाव चिह्न दो पत्ती को लेकर पन्नीरसेलवम और पलानीस्वामी गुट का प्रचार झूठा है। टीटीवी दिनाकरन के नए चुनाव चिह्न प्रेशर कूकर के सामने अन्नाद्रमुक के प्रत्याशी टिक नहीं पाए थे। दूसरा शिकार उन्होंने मुख्य विपक्षी पार्टी द्रमुक का किया, जो इस उपचुनाव में जमानत भी नहीं बचा पाई थी।

 

 

ttv dinakaran ammk aiadmk

