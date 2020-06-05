केंद्र सरकार ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट से कहा, निजामुद्दीन मरकज मामले में सीबीआई जांच की जरूरत नहीं

The Centre, in its affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, today, stated that there is no need for a CBI investigation in the Nizamuddin Markaz meet case.— ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2020
