Home ›   India News ›   The Centre says Supreme Court that there is no need for a CBI investigation in the Nizamuddin Markaz meet case

केंद्र सरकार ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट से कहा, निजामुद्दीन मरकज मामले में सीबीआई जांच की जरूरत नहीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 05 Jun 2020 12:48 PM IST
निजामुद्दीन मरकज
निजामुद्दीन मरकज - फोटो : जी पाल
ख़बर सुनें
केंद्र सरकार ने शुक्रवार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट के सामने दायर अपने हलफनामे में कहा कि निजामुद्दीन मरकज मामले में सीबीआई जांच की जरूरत नहीं है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट के समक्ष केंद्र द्वारा दायर हलफनामे में कहा गया है कि मामले की जांच कानून के अनुसार की जा रही है और समयबद्ध तरीके से रिपोर्ट प्रस्तुत करने के लिए सभी प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं।
nizamuddin markaz supreme court

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

