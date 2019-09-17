शहर चुनें

अयोध्या मामला: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सभी पक्षकारों से दलीलें पूरी करने की समयसीमा बताने को कहा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 17 Sep 2019 03:08 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
सुप्रीम कोर्ट - फोटो : ANI
सुप्रीम कोर्ट में आज अयोध्या जमीन विवाद मामले की सुनवाई हुई है। इस दौरान मुख्य न्यायाधीश रंजन गोगोई की अध्यक्षता वाली पांच जजों की बेंच ने सभी पक्षकारों से पूछा कि वे दलीलें पूरी करने की समयसीमा बताएं। 
