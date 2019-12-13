शहर चुनें

Special Court grant bail to Yasmin Kapoor in agusta westland money laundering matter probe by ED

दिल्ली की विशेष अदालत ने यास्मीन कपूर को मनी लांड्रिंग मामले में दी जमानत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 13 Dec 2019 01:46 PM IST
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली की एक विशेष अदालत ने यास्मीन कपूर को अगस्ता वेस्टलैंड मनी लांड्रिंग मामले में जमानत दे दी है। वह कॉरपोरेट लॉबिस्ट दीपक तलवार की करीबी मानी जाती हैं। इस मामले की जांच प्रवर्तन निदेशालय कर रहा है।
special court agusta westland enforcement directorate
