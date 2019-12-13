दिल्ली की विशेष अदालत ने यास्मीन कपूर को मनी लांड्रिंग मामले में दी जमानत

Delhi: A Special Court granted bail to Yasmin Kapoor, a close aide of corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar in a money laundering case in connection with an aviation deal being probed by Enforcement Directorate.— ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2019
नागरिकता कानून के खिलाफ असम में हो रहे विरोध प्रदर्शन को देखते हुए गुवाहाटी में होने वाले भारत-जापान शिखर बैठक को टाल दिया गया है।
13 दिसंबर 2019