Congress: 'सोनिया गांधी ने चुनावी भाषण में कभी संप्रभुता शब्द का इस्तेमाल नहीं किया', कांग्रेस ने ट्वीट हटाया

कांग्रेस ने सोनिया गांधी के भाषण से जुड़े ट्वीट को हटा दिया है। देश की सबसे पुरानी पार्टी ने कहा है कि पूर्व कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी ने कर्नाटक में अपने चुनावी भाषण में कभी 'संप्रभुता' शब्द का इस्तेमाल नहीं किया। कांग्रेस ने बुधवार को कहा कि ट्वीट में गलती से संप्रभुता शब्द उनके संबोधन से जोड़ा गया था।

The word ‘sovereignty’ was never used by Smt Sonia Gandhi Ji in her speech dated May 6, 2023 at Hubballi, Karnataka.



Since this has been erroneously reported - it is being deleted.



दरअसल, कांग्रेस ने सोनिया गांधी के हिंदी भाषण का स्क्रीनशॉट और भाषण का यूट्यूब वीडियो लिंक साझा करते हुए ट्वीट में कहा था कि कांग्रेस संसदीय दल की अध्यक्ष ने 6.5 करोड़ कन्नड़ लोगों को संदेश दिया है कि पार्टी किसी को भी कर्नाटक की प्रतिष्ठा, संप्रभुता या अखंडता के लिए खतरा पैदा नहीं करने देगी।



इसके बाद भाजपा ने आरोप लगाया था कि सोनिया गांधी ने आदर्श चुनाव आचार संहिता का उल्लंघन किया है। साथ ही भाजपा ने सोमवार को चुनाव आयोग से इसकी शिकायत की थी। शिकायत दर्ज कराने पहुंची केंद्रीय मंत्री शोभा करंदलाजे ने इस बयान को चौंकाने वाला और अस्वीकार्य बताया था। उन्होंने सोनिया गांधी के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई किए जाने का आग्रह किया था। इसके बाद आयोग ने नोटिस जारी कर कांग्रेस से स्पष्टीकरण मांगा था।

