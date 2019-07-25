स्पाइसजेट के विमान में छह महीने के बच्चे की मौत, इलाज के लिए आ रहे थे दिल्ली

Sanjay Bhatia, DCP, IGI Airport, Delhi: A six-month old baby died on-board a Patna-Delhi SpiceJet flight, today. The child was suffering from a heart disease. The family was travelling to Delhi for the child's medical treatment. pic.twitter.com/rFAcifWMWv— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री राजीव गांधी की हत्या के मामले में दोषी नलिनी श्रीहरन एक महीने की पैरोल पर जेल से बाहर आ गई हैं। नलिनी अपनी बेटी की शादी की व्यवस्था करने के लिए आज वेल्लोर केंद्रीय जेल से एक महीने की लंबी साधारण पैरोल पर रिहा हुई हैं।
25 जुलाई 2019