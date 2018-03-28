शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Rahul Gandhi's allegations of misrepresenting facts on media

राहुल का मीडिया पर तथ्यों को तोड़मरोड़ कर पेश करने का आरोप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 28 Mar 2018 09:14 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi's allegations of misrepresenting facts on media
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने बुधवार को मीडिया पर निशाना साधा। उन्होंने कहा कि मीडिया में तथ्यों को चतुराई से तोड़मरोड़ कर उनके खिलाफ कथित तौर पर घृणा फैलाई जा रही है। राहुल ने मीडिया की आलोचना के लिए कोबरापोस्ट पोर्टल द्वारा किए गए एक स्टिंग ऑपरेशन को आधार बनाया। इसमें बताया कि 17 मीडिया संस्थान पैसा लेकर ध्रुवीकरण करने वाली और कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष की छवि को बिगाड़ने वाली खबरें चलाने को सहमत थे। 
राहुल बोले- उनके खिलाफ कथित तौर पर फैलाई जा रही है घृणा

उन्होंने ट्वीट किया कि वह उनसे कभी नफरत नहीं कर सकते हैं जो फर्जी खबरें और तथ्यों को चतुराई से तोड़मरोड़ कर उनके खिलाफ घृणा फैला रहे हैं। उनके लिए यह मात्र बिजनेस है। नफरत की भी कीमत होती है, जैसा कोबरापोस्ट ने अपने स्टिंग ऑपरेशन में दिखाया है। 





'मेरे खिलाफ झूठ फैलाकर ऐसे लोगों का हो रहा जीवनयापन'

उन्होंने लिखा कि वह गौरवान्वित और भाग्यशाली हैं कि मेरे खिलाफ झूठ फैलाकर उनका जीवनयापन चल रहा है। कांग्रेस पार्टी ने भी अपने ट्विटर हैंडल पर लिखा कि कोबरापोस्ट के स्टिंग पर देश की मुख्य मीडिया की चुप्पी उसकी खुद की विश्वसनीयता के बारे सारी कहानी बयां कर रही है।  

Modi government sends notice to facebook over data leak issue
India News

सरकार का फेसबुक को नोटिस, पूछा- क्या चुनावों को प्रभावित करने के लिए हुआ वोटर्स के डाटा का इस्तेमाल?

केंद्र सरकार ने सोशल नेटवर्किंग साइट फेसबुक को यूजर के डाटा लीक मामले में जवाब के लिए बुधवार को नोटिस भेजा है।

28 मार्च 2018

CBSE will re-exam of two subjects, alert for students of 10th and 12th
India News

CBSE पेपर लीक: दोबारा होंगी 10वीं और 12वीं की दो परीक्षाएं, PM मोदी ने दिए कड़ी कार्रवाई के आदेश

28 मार्च 2018

BJP Dalit MPs meet pm modi for review petition against SC order on SC/ST Act
India News

कर्नाटक चुनाव से पहले दलितों पर संग्राम, SC/ST एक्ट को लेकर पीएम मोदी से मिले NDA के 18 सांसद

28 मार्च 2018

'Rahul Gandhi is responsible for the deadlock in Parliament'
India News

'संसद में गतिरोध के लिए राहुल जिम्मेदार, कांग्रेस को हुआ नुकसान'

28 मार्च 2018

venkaiah naidu take a dig at congress mp renuka choudhary in rajya sabha
India News

राज्यसभा में नायडू ने रेणुका चौधरी पर कसा तंज, बोले- अपना वजन घटाइए और कांग्रेस का बढ़ाइए

28 मार्च 2018

Rjd supremo lalu prasad yadav in delhi for medical treatment at AIIMS
India News

लालू यादव को इलाज के लिए दिल्ली लाया गया, एम्स के डॉक्टर करेंगे बीमारी दूर

28 मार्च 2018

HRD Ministry: Government will take these steps to stop question papers to leak
India News

लीक ना हों Question Papers इसलिए सरकार उठाएगी अब ये कदम

28 मार्च 2018

Communication Satellite GSAT-6A Countdown Start
India News

अंतरिक्ष में एकबार फिर बजेगा ISRO का डंका, जीसैट-6 ए उपग्रह का काउंटडाउन शुरू

28 मार्च 2018

गुलाम नबी आजाद
India News

गुलाम नबी बोले- ये ऐसे सूरज हैं जो इधर डूबे-उधर निकले, सुनकर मुस्कुराते रहे नरेश अग्रवाल

28 मार्च 2018

राज्यसभा में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

58 सांसदों की विदाई पर PM का कटाक्ष, कहा- हंगामे के चलते नहीं बन सके ऐतिहासिक फैसलों के गवाह

28 मार्च 2018

CBSE पेपर लीक पर बोले प्रकाश जावड़ेकर, सुनिए क्या कहा

केंद्रीय मानव संसाधन मंत्री प्रकाश जावडेकर ने सीबीएसई पेपर लीक पर दुख जताते हुए कहा है कि जांच के बाद दोषियों के खिलाफ सख्त से सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी। उन्होंने बताया कि CBSE की 12वीं और 10वीं के एक-एक पेपर दोबारा होंगे।

28 मार्च 2018

सीबीएसई 0:50

CBSE दोबारा करवाएगा 10वीं का मैथ्स और 12वीं का इकोनॉमिक्स एग्जाम

28 मार्च 2018

नरेश 3:23

विदाई भाषण में पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी के लिए ये बोले नरेश अग्रवाल, इशारों ही इशारों में ऐसे मांगा टिकट

28 मार्च 2018

राज्यसभा 3:10

राज्यसभा से 40 सांसदों को दी गई विदाई, अब मिलेंगी ये सुविधाएं

28 मार्च 2018

pm modi 4:53

राज्यसभा से विदा लेने वाले सांसदों को पीएम मोदी ने दी शुभकामनाएं

28 मार्च 2018

