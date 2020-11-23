शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurate multi-storeyed flats for Members of Parliament live updates

पीएम मोदी आज संसद सदस्यों के लिए बहुमंजिला फ्लैटों का उद्घाटन करेंगे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 23 Nov 2020 07:33 AM IST
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी - फोटो : Twitter

ख़बर सुनें
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए आज सुबह 11 बजे संसद सदस्यों के लिए दिल्ली के डॉ. बी डी मार्ग स्थित बहुमंजिला फ्लैटों का उद्घाटन करेंगे। प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय ने इसकी जानकारी दी है। 
india news national narendra modi member of parliament

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

