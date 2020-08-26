शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Police beat ABVP members in Dhule after they stopped the vehicle of State Minister Abdul Sattar

महाराष्ट्र : फीस माफी के लिए एबीवीपी सदस्यों ने रोका मंत्री का वाहन, पुलिस ने पीटा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Wed, 26 Aug 2020 09:39 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर

महाराष्ट् के धुले में बुधवार को अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद (एबीवीपी) के सदस्यों ने मंत्री अब्दुल सत्तार का वाहन रोका, जिसके बाद पुलिस ने उनकी पिटाई कर दी। छात्रों ने मंत्री का वाहन कोविड-19 महामारी के चलते कॉलेज फीस माफ करने का अनुरोध करने के लिए रोका था।
इसे लेकर अब्दुल सत्तार ने कहा, 'गाड़ी के अंदर से ही मैंने उनसे (एबीवीपी सदस्यों से) कहा था कि मैं बात करने के लिए तैयार हूं। उन्होंने मास्क भी नहीं पहन रखे थे। यह सही तरीका नहीं था। अगर किसी व्यक्ति को पुलिस ने बिना कारण के मारा-पीटा होगा तो इसकी जांच की जाएगी।'




 
maharashtra dhule abdul sattar abvp covid-19 maharashtra police

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

