महाराष्ट्र : फीस माफी के लिए एबीवीपी सदस्यों ने रोका मंत्री का वाहन, पुलिस ने पीटा

#WATCH Maharashtra: Police beat members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in Dhule after they stopped the vehicle of State Minister Abdul Sattar to request him to waive off college fee of students owing to #COVID19 . pic.twitter.com/AM8B86nOhz

From inside the vehicle, I told them that I am ready to talk. They were not wearing masks too. This was not appropriate. It will be investigated if somebody would have got beaten by police unreasonably: Maharashtra Minister Abdul Sattar https://t.co/DcNl1iu4KW pic.twitter.com/xFwEVBjycs