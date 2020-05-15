शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   PM Narendra Modi says welcome reform initiatives in agriculture will boost income of farmers

वित्त मंत्री के एलान के बाद बोले पीएम मोदी, किसानों की बढ़ेगी आय

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 15 May 2020 09:21 PM IST
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI
वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने शुक्रवार को आर्थिक पैकेज की तीसरी किस्त जारी की। आज के एलान में वित्त मंत्री का फोकस मुख्य रूप से पशुपालन और मत्स्य पालन से जुड़े वर्ग पर रहा। वित्त मंत्री की घोषणा के बाद प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने ट्वीट कर इसे कृषी के क्षेत्र में सुधार वाला कदम बताया।
पीएम ने कहा कि मैं आज वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण द्वारा घोषित उपायों का स्वागत करता हूं। वे ग्रामीण अर्थव्यवस्था, हमारे मेहनती किसानों, मछुआरों, पशुपालन और डेयरी क्षेत्रों के लिए मददगार साबित होंगे। मैं विशेष रूप से कृषि में सुधार की पहल का स्वागत करता हूं, जो किसानों की आय को बढ़ावा देगा।
 
narendra modi nirmala sitharaman economic package india lockdown

