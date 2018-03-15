Railways has 2 lakh 40 thousand vacancies in the non-gazetted categories as of now. These vacancies have been notified for the eligible candidates: @RailMinIndia Minister @PiyushGoyal— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) March 14, 2018
(File Pic) pic.twitter.com/zJZDBk3Cnp
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
यूपी उपचुनावों में जीत से उत्साहित समाजवादी पार्टी के मुखिया अखिलेश यादव बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती से मिलने पहुंचे। यह मुलाकात मायावती के आवास पर बुधवार को हुई।
15 मार्च 2018