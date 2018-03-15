शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Piyush Goyal said, Vacancy on 2 lakh 40 thousand posts in Railways

पीयूष गोयल बोले- रेलवे के 2 लाख 40 हजार खाली पदों पर जल्द होगी भर्तियां

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 15 Mar 2018 09:38 AM IST
Piyush Goyal said, Vacancy on 2 lakh 40 thousand posts in Railways
अगर आप रेलवे में नौकरी पाने का सपना देख रहे हैं तो आपका सपना जल्द पूरा हो सकता है। रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल ने कहा है कि रेलवे में नॉन गैजेटेड पदों के लिए 2 लाख 40 हजार पदों पर वैकेंसी है और ये नियुक्तियां योग्य उम्मीदवारों के लिए अधिसूचित की गई हैं। 
इस बारे में ऑल इंडिया रेडियो ने ट्वीट करके जानकारी दी है। आपको बता दें कि रेलवे में 90 हजार पदों के लिए भर्ती जारी है। इन पदों के लिए करीब डेढ़ लाख लोगों ने आवेदन किया है। मार्च में रेलवे भर्ती बोर्ड ने नोटिफिकेशन के जरिये आवेदन मांगे थे, आवेदन की आखिरी तारीख 31 मार्च है।

परीक्षा से ग्रुप सी के लिए 26502 और ग्रुप डी के लिए 62907 लोगों की भर्ती की जाएगी। उम्मीदवारों का चयन लिखित परीक्षा, एप्टीट्यूड टेस्ट और डॉक्यूमेंट्स के वेरिफिकेशन के बाद होगा। योग्य उम्मीदवारों के चयन के लिए अप्रैल या मई में परीक्षा का आयोजन किया जा सकता है।
 

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

