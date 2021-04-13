बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   India News ›   Odisha: A woman gave birth to two twins at Kanigaon hospital in Kendrapara district

ओडिशा: केंद्रपाड़ा जिले के कनिगांव के अस्पताल में एक महिला ने दो जुड़वा बच्चों को दिया जन्म 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भुवनेश्वर Published by: Kuldeep Singh Updated Tue, 13 Apr 2021 02:26 AM IST
जुड़वाँ बच्चे
जुड़वाँ बच्चे - फोटो : [email protected]
ओडिशा में रविवार को केंद्रपाड़ा जिले के कनिगांव के एक निजी अस्पताल में एक महिला ने दो जुड़वा बच्चों को जन्म दिया। बाद में जुड़वां बच्चों की तबीयत बिगड़ने से उनको कटक के शिशु भवन में स्थानांतरित कर दिया गया है।
