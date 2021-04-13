ओडिशा: केंद्रपाड़ा जिले के कनिगांव के अस्पताल में एक महिला ने दो जुड़वा बच्चों को दिया जन्म 

Odisha: A woman give birth to conjoined twins -- two girls -- having two heads and three hands at a private hospital in Kanigaon, Kendrapara district on Sunday. The twins were later shifted to Shishu Bhawan in Cuttack as their health deteriorated. pic.twitter.com/d07rR2x61d— ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.