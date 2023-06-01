Nepal PM India Visit: हैदराबाद हाउस में पीएम मोदी से मिले नेपाली प्रधानमंत्री, रिश्तों में दिखी गर्मजोशी

चार दिवसीय दौरे पर भारत पहुंचे नेपाल के प्रधानमंत्री पुष्प कुमार दहल प्रचंड ने गुरुवार को नई दिल्ली स्थित हैदराबाद हाउस में प्रधानमंत्री मोदी से मुलाकात की। दोनों नेता बहुत गर्मजोशी से मिले। प्रधानमंत्री से मुलाकात से पहले नेपाली पीएम महात्मा गांधी के समाधि स्थल राजघाट पर भी गए और श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की।

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ at Hyderabad house in Delhi.



